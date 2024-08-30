Student Blog: Self-Advocacy as an Actor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Being a performer can be very difficult when it comes to the business aspect of it. In a field where almost nothing is in your control, it’s vital to find aspects of it that are. This can include educating yourself on shows you’re a good fit for, introducing yourself to casting directors and agents, and taking every opportunity to take classes, audition, perform, and meet new people. These are all great examples of practicing self-advocacy as a performer.

Especially as you’re starting as an actor, it can feel like there aren’t many people in your corner. So why wouldn’t you want to be your biggest cheerleader? Advocating for yourself helps you understand your worth as you take control of your career. The best part is- you don’t need to rely on anybody else to exercise these habits. In fact, even if you have representation to advocate for you, seeking out opportunities for yourself is still vital. I don’t have an agent or a manager. Still, just by understanding how to market myself, I’ve gotten myself into many auditions, simply because I was smart about how I communicated to people.

There are many things that I do on a day-to-day basis to advocate for myself, but I think it’s a great idea to talk to friends about how they promote themselves. This is a great way to get new ideas on how to meet new people, take new classes, and get information on ways to improve your own marketing styles. While speaking to my good friend, and fellow actor, Jordan Collins, she gave a couple of great pieces of advice on ways she practices self-advocacy. Some examples included passing your resume along with a thank you after participating in a pre-production work session, doing research on which casting directors are working on upcoming projects, and reaching out to agencies, casting offices, or theaters that have stated that they’re comfortable with communication. These are all incredible examples to exercise when you feel it’s appropriate to do so. As Jordan mentioned during our interview, “Although advocating for yourself may not always result in a response, it is an important skill you will utilize for the rest of your career.” It isn’t always about how it can further your career. Advocating for yourself shows that you know how to be smart and respectful while trying to get in the door.

While it is important to be bold when meeting new people to get your foot in the door, it is equally as important to be mindful and lead with respect. If you want to email a casting director, there are a couple of important details that you shouldn’t skip. First of all, be specific. Do not, unless instructed otherwise by a casting director or creative team, just ask to be “kept in mind” for upcoming projects if they aren’t currently casting something soon that you’re right for. Always have a show in mind that you think you would be good for, and make sure they’re aware of recent performances or relevant experience that might be helpful in the casting process. Additionally, make sure that you’re respectful in how you’re reaching out. According to Collins, “Every person has different preferences when it comes to communicating. A great way to learn about this is through class! Actors Connection and The Growing Studio allow you to work with casting directors and ask questions. Ask about communication! ‘How does your office feel about communication? Do you prefer email, snail mail, etc? How can I stay up to date on your future projects?’ When you reach out to a casting office or theater it is important to lead with gratitude and be specific about what you are right for and what you hope to accomplish.” Also, make sure that you’re kind when you reach out, and ensure that your tone is sending the message you want it to. It is always safe to have your actor friends proofread important emails before they get sent, just to be sure.

With all of this in mind, advocating for yourself can open a lot of doors for you, whether you see the results immediately or not. It is a great way to network and keep yourself on people’s radar when they’re working on projects. At the end of the day, understanding how to market yourself as an actor is an incredible skill to sharpen, and the more you work on doing that, the better off you’ll be.