Student Blog: 100 Brilliant Things about College Life in NYC
All of the complicated and beautiful things about my life at Fordham as I begin my Junior year.
While reading and seeing Duncan MacMillan's renowned play, Every Brilliant Thing, I felt it was fitting to compile a list of 100 brilliant things about my life as a communications and theatre student in New York City as I enter my junior year of college. Here goes!
Imogen's Brilliant Things
- Getting the grade you wanted on an assignment you worked hard on
- The Metro North.
- Broadway rush tickets
- The satisfaction of completing a long-term project
- Laughing with friends at 2 am
- Reconnecting with a friend you haven’t seen in a while
- Crisp Diet Cokes
- Romanticizing the library
- Returning to campus!!
- Bloom Energy drinks (specifically the crisp apple flavor)
- Free campus events
- Karaoke with friends and roommates
- Animal crackers
- Analyzing plays and musicals for fun (and discovering cool details)
- Being excited to share a contribution to a class conversation
- Sitting on the quad and studying
- Sleeping in
- Peachwave Frozen Yogurt
- Having special guest speakers come to class
- Rant sessions at midnight
- Ram van rides with your headphones and a good playlist
- Five Below
- Best friends moving to New York (and not being long distance anymore)
- Having no class on Fridays
- Gilmore Girls in the fall
- Looking through my camera roll and reminiscing
- Being released from class early
- Take home exams
- Having no homework for a day
- Walking out of a first class and realizing the syllabus was more intimidating than the reality
- In-class workshops with Tony Winner Kara Young
- Schmigadoon! on Broadway
- Traveling to see theatre
- New York Public Library Culture Pass (Highly recommend if you go to school in NYC)
- $1.50 Pizza
- Getting to the station just as the subway arrives
- Having no plans for the weekend and getting to be spontaneous
- Hard work paying off
- Waking up in time to shut your alarm off before it goes off
- Going home for the weekend and seeing your family
- Easy Dinners from Trader Joe’s
- Learning about things that you love and want to pursue
- Studying in Lincoln Center plaza
- Meeting a new friend and hanging out for the first time
- Planning for Study Abroad
- Headphones and Spotify
- Finishing a To-Do list
- Google Drive spelling and grammar check
- Helping with theatrical tech and lighting
- Polar Ice Extra Gum
- Seeing Denzel Washington speak on campus
- A friend seeing your favorite show and loving it
- Long walks around Manhattan
- Movie Nights (...Teen Beach Movie)
- Pilot G2 pens, especially the fun colors
- Portable Chargers
- Podcasts
- Getting to the end of a difficult week and being able to relax
- Crafts!
- The Broadway Flea Market (particularly at the end of the day)
- Journaling (and writing these blogs!)
- When its warm enough to not wear a sweater but you can still wear jeans
- The stickers on my computer case
- Daily Broadway Briefing emails
- Battery Park
- Kimberly Bellflower’s John Proctor is the Villain (especially the final scene)
- Working towards making your dreams a reality
- The weird in between where you’re not quite a teen but not quite a “real” adult yet
- Calling your mom
- Being alive (both the Company song and the state of being itself)
- Seeing artists you’ve admired for a decade in person
- Last-minute plans and invites
- 1iota and attending exciting events
- Cookie Dough
- The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- The smell outside right after it rains
- Starbucks’ Iced Tea Lemonades
- Realizing what you want to do with your life on a random Tuesday because of a class you’re taking
- Seeing my reviews published in the school paper
- Ice Cream (with sprinkles)
- The Drama Book Shop
- Staying in touch with people online
- Fun colored pens
- “Stop the Wedding!” by Ashe
- Watching people you love succeed and be happy (at their new colleges, post-college, etc.)
- Winning a Kahoot!
- Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater’s Alice by Heart Soundtrack
- Reading a play you genuinely enjoy for class
- Erasable highlighters
- TJ Maxx
- The notes app
- Finding a cheap and delicious food spot
- Being excited to tell a friend about your day
- Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor singing “The Next Ten Minutes”
- Watching the rain from indoors
- Seeing school theatre productions and being so proud of friends!
- Decorating my apartment
- Dancing with people you love
- Taking (sometimes far too many) pictures
- Loving where you’re at and accepting that it’s okay to not have everything figured out yet!
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