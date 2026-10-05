 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Student Blog: 100 Brilliant Things about College Life in NYC

All of the complicated and beautiful things about my life at Fordham as I begin my Junior year.

By:
STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS
Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - BLOGS

While reading and seeing Duncan MacMillan's renowned play, Every Brilliant Thing, I felt it was fitting to compile a list of 100 brilliant things about my life as a communications and theatre student in New York City as I enter my junior year of college. Here goes!

Imogen's Brilliant Things 

  1. Getting the grade you wanted on an assignment you worked hard on
  2. The Metro North.
  3. Broadway rush tickets 
  4. The satisfaction of completing a long-term project
  5. Laughing with friends at 2 am
  6. Reconnecting with a friend you haven’t seen in a while
  7. Crisp Diet Cokes
  8. Romanticizing the library 
  9. Returning to campus!!
  10. Bloom Energy drinks (specifically the crisp apple flavor)
  11. Free campus events 
  12. Karaoke with friends and roommates
  13. Animal crackers
  14. Analyzing plays and musicals for fun (and discovering cool details)
  15. Being excited to share a contribution to a class conversation
  16. Sitting on the quad and studying
  17. Sleeping in
  18. Peachwave Frozen Yogurt
  19. Having special guest speakers come to class
  20. Rant sessions at midnight
  21. Ram van rides with your headphones and a good playlist
  22. Five Below
  23. Best friends moving to New York (and not being long distance anymore)
  24. Having no class on Fridays
  25. Gilmore Girls in the fall
  26. Looking through my camera roll and reminiscing
  27. Being released from class early
  28. Take home exams
  29. Having no homework for a day 
  30. Walking out of a first class and realizing the syllabus was more intimidating than the reality
  31. In-class workshops with Tony Winner Kara Young
  32. Schmigadoon! on Broadway
  33. Traveling to see theatre
  34. New York Public Library Culture Pass (Highly recommend if you go to school in NYC)
  35. $1.50 Pizza 
  36. Getting to the station just as the subway arrives 
  37. Having no plans for the weekend and getting to be spontaneous
  38. Hard work paying off
  39. Waking up in time to shut your alarm off before it goes off
  40. Going home for the weekend and seeing your family
  41. Easy Dinners from Trader Joe’s
  42. Learning about things that you love and want to pursue
  43. Studying in Lincoln Center plaza
  44. Meeting a new friend and hanging out for the first time
  45. Planning for Study Abroad 
  46. Headphones and Spotify
  47. Finishing a To-Do list
  48. Google Drive spelling and grammar check
  49. Helping with theatrical tech and lighting
  50. Polar Ice Extra Gum
  51. Seeing Denzel Washington speak on campus
  52. A friend seeing your favorite show and loving it
  53. Long walks around Manhattan
  54. Movie Nights (...Teen Beach Movie)
  55. Pilot G2 pens, especially the fun colors
  56. Portable Chargers
  57. Podcasts
  58. Getting to the end of a difficult week and being able to relax
  59. Crafts!
  60. The Broadway Flea Market (particularly at the end of the day)
  61. Journaling (and writing these blogs!)
  62. When its warm enough to not wear a sweater but you can still wear jeans
  63. The stickers on my computer case
  64. Daily Broadway Briefing emails
  65. Battery Park
  66. Kimberly Bellflower’s John Proctor is the Villain (especially the final scene)
  67. Working towards making your dreams a reality
  68. The weird in between where you’re not quite a teen but not quite a “real” adult yet
  69. Calling your mom
  70. Being alive (both the Company song and the state of being itself)
  71. Seeing artists you’ve admired for a decade in person
  72. Last-minute plans and invites 
  73. 1iota and attending exciting events
  74. Cookie Dough
  75. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
  76. The smell outside right after it rains
  77. Starbucks’ Iced Tea Lemonades 
  78. Realizing what you want to do with your life on a random Tuesday because of a class you’re taking
  79. Seeing my reviews published in the school paper
  80. Ice Cream (with sprinkles)
  81. The Drama Book Shop
  82. Staying in touch with people online
  83. Fun colored pens
  84. “Stop the Wedding!” by Ashe
  85. Watching people you love succeed and be happy (at their new colleges, post-college, etc.)
  86. Winning a Kahoot!
  87. Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater’s Alice by Heart Soundtrack 
  88. Reading a play you genuinely enjoy for class
  89. Erasable highlighters
  90. TJ Maxx
  91. The notes app
  92. Finding a cheap and delicious food spot
  93. Being excited to tell a friend about your day
  94. Betsy Wolfe and Adam Kantor singing “The Next Ten Minutes”
  95. Watching the rain from indoors
  96. Seeing school theatre productions and being so proud of friends!
  97. Decorating my apartment
  98. Dancing with people you love 
  99. Taking (sometimes far too many) pictures
  100. Loving where you’re at and accepting that it’s okay to not have everything figured out yet!


Calling All Talented High School / College Students — Submissions Are Open!

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You