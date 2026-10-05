Student Blog: 100 Brilliant Things about College Life in NYC

While reading and seeing Duncan MacMillan's renowned play, Every Brilliant Thing, I felt it was fitting to compile a list of 100 brilliant things about my life as a communications and theatre student in New York City as I enter my junior year of college. Here goes!

Getting the grade you wanted on an assignment you worked hard on

The Metro North.

Broadway rush tickets

The satisfaction of completing a long-term project

Laughing with friends at 2 am

Reconnecting with a friend you haven’t seen in a while

Crisp Diet Cokes

Romanticizing the library

Returning to campus!!

Bloom Energy drinks (specifically the crisp apple flavor)

Free campus events

Karaoke with friends and roommates

Animal crackers

Analyzing plays and musicals for fun (and discovering cool details)

Being excited to share a contribution to a class conversation

Sitting on the quad and studying

Sleeping in

Peachwave Frozen Yogurt

Having special guest speakers come to class

Rant sessions at midnight

Ram van rides with your headphones and a good playlist

Five Below

Best friends moving to New York (and not being long distance anymore)

Having no class on Fridays

Gilmore Girls in the fall

Looking through my camera roll and reminiscing

Being released from class early

Take home exams

Having no homework for a day

Walking out of a first class and realizing the syllabus was more intimidating than the reality

In-class workshops with Tony Winner Kara Young

Schmigadoon! on Broadway

Traveling to see theatre

New York Public Library Culture Pass (Highly recommend if you go to school in NYC)

$1.50 Pizza

Getting to the station just as the subway arrives

Having no plans for the weekend and getting to be spontaneous

Hard work paying off

Waking up in time to shut your alarm off before it goes off

Going home for the weekend and seeing your family

Easy Dinners from Trader Joe’s

Learning about things that you love and want to pursue

Studying in Lincoln Center plaza

Meeting a new friend and hanging out for the first time

Planning for Study Abroad

Headphones and Spotify

Finishing a To-Do list

Google Drive spelling and grammar check

Helping with theatrical tech and lighting

Polar Ice Extra Gum

Seeing Denzel Washington speak on campus

A friend seeing your favorite show and loving it

Long walks around Manhattan

Movie Nights (...Teen Beach Movie)

Pilot G2 pens, especially the fun colors

Portable Chargers

Podcasts

Getting to the end of a difficult week and being able to relax

Crafts!

The Broadway Flea Market (particularly at the end of the day)

Journaling (and writing these blogs!)

When its warm enough to not wear a sweater but you can still wear jeans

The stickers on my computer case

Daily Broadway Briefing emails

Battery Park

Kimberly Bellflower’s John Proctor is the Villain (especially the final scene)

Working towards making your dreams a reality

The weird in between where you’re not quite a teen but not quite a “real” adult yet

Calling your mom

Being alive (both the Company song and the state of being itself)

Seeing artists you’ve admired for a decade in person

Last-minute plans and invites

1iota and attending exciting events

Cookie Dough

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The smell outside right after it rains

Starbucks’ Iced Tea Lemonades

Realizing what you want to do with your life on a random Tuesday because of a class you’re taking

Seeing my reviews published in the school paper

Ice Cream (with sprinkles)

The Drama Book Shop

Staying in touch with people online

Fun colored pens

“Stop the Wedding!” by Ashe

Watching people you love succeed and be happy (at their new colleges, post-college, etc.)

Winning a Kahoot!

Reading a play you genuinely enjoy for class

Erasable highlighters

TJ Maxx

The notes app

Finding a cheap and delicious food spot

Being excited to tell a friend about your day

Watching the rain from indoors

Seeing school theatre productions and being so proud of friends!

Decorating my apartment

Dancing with people you love

Taking (sometimes far too many) pictures