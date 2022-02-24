Stuart Brayson & Jean-Paul Yovanoff Announce Musical Theatre Virtual Workshop

Stuart Brayson (From Here To Eternity, Pink Angora Sweater, Bess A Pop Musical, www.stuartbrayson.co.uk) and Jean-Paul Yovanoff (Musical Theatre Radio, Jill Edmund Virtual Theatre) have created an opportunity for people in the musical theatre industry, from around the world, to get together and learn, discover and network with other like-minded people.

This premier Musical Theatre Virtual Workshop event is broken into thirds, starting with a panel discussion with various members of the musical theatre industry. From producers to agents to choreographers to set and costume designers. They discuss various topics pertinent to the industry as well as take questions from the audience. This month's panel consists of Michael Rubinoff (M. Rubinoff Productions INC., producer), Katy Lipson (Aria Entertainment, producer), Caroline Underwood (The Caroline Underwood Agency, agent) & Ryan Morales Green (Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, founder & executive director).

The second part is where they feature two new musicals. Their creators are given an opportunity to introduce the panel and the audience to their show. They will present a synopsis, where they are in the process, and a song from the show. The panel and audience can ask questions and learn more about these new musicals. They will be featuring Pink Angora Sweater (Music & Lyrics Stuart Brayson) and For Show (Music by Earl Marrows, Lyrics by Carrie Caffrey)

The third component is the opportunity to network with other people in the industry. Build new relationships, talk to the panel members or to the creators of the new musicals.

The event is pay-what-you-can and will be held online in the Jill Edmund Virtual Theatre.

Doors Open: Noon ET

End of Event: 2pm ET

More Information: musicaltheatreradio.com/musialtheatrevirtualworkshop