Stream THE SANTA HAT Starring Ed Asner, Michael Urie & Gregory Jbara, Shoshana Bean's SING YOUR HALLELUJAH & More

Broadway On Demand will present even more shows perfect for the holidays, including the Indiana Repertory Theatre's one-man production of This Wonderful Life (December 16 - January 3), the Laguna Playhouse production of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, starring The Skivvies (December 19 - January 1); the reading of a new play, The Santa Hat, starring seven-time Emmy Award winner Ed Asner, two-time Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie, Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Gregory Jbara, and Theatre World and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Lucie Arnaz (December 21 - 27), and Shoshana Bean's holiday concert, filmed live from the legendary Apollo Theater, Sing Your Hallelujah! (December 23 - January 1).

These newly announced productions join previously announced shows that can still be streamed including, Hale Centre Theatre's A Christmas Carol (December 12 - January 1), Hip Hop Nutcracker (December 18 - January 10), Dickens' Holiday Classic (December 19 - 31), and Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker (December 19 - January 1).

From Indiana Repertory Theatre, the hilarious and heartwarming Frank Capra iconic holiday movie It's a Wonderful Life provides the springboard for a spirited and heartwarming performance as a man in love with the film enacts and reacts to its classic characters and content. In This Wonderful Life, Indiana-based actor Rob Johansen takes on this witty tour de force as he recreates more than 30 characters at madcap speed. In this time-honored story, it's Christmas Eve and a distraught George Bailey is sure he has failed his family and community. Clarence, an angel-in-waiting, helps George see how vital a role he's played in the world and ultimately shares the effect that one hardworking man's life has on the people around him. Celebrate the season with theatrical magic, joyfully reimagined for our times. The creative team for This Wonderful Life includes director Benjamin Hanna, scenic designer Rob Koharchik, costume designer Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting designer Xavier Pierce, composer and sound designer Todd Mack Reischman, dramaturg Richard J. Roberts and production coordinator Nathan Garrison.

Starring The Skivvies, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, the beloved American holiday classic, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is presented as if it was a live radio broadcast in front of a live studio audience. Joe Landry has adapted this special version of the show especially for the Laguna Playhouse. As in the movie, everyman George Bailey must learn that "no man is a failure who has friends" (and a little divine intervention), when he must face off against local robber baron (and all-around curmudgeon) Henry F. Potter.

The Santa Hat starring Ed Asner and Michael Urie tells the story of an unemployed and desperate man who receives a gift that takes him back in time where he must choose between financial prosperity to save his home & the things of life or forgiveness to save himself. Alongside Asner and Urie, The Santa Hat company includes Lucie Arnaz, Levi Kreis, Rachael Ruiz, Gregory Jbara, Stephen Wallem, and Michael Stewart. The Santa Hat, written and produced by Teresa L. Thome & Patrick W. Ziegler, is directed by Danny Salles with music by Greg O'Connor. This special virtual reading is raising funds for The Actors Fund, Grand Rapids Combined Theatre Scholarship Fund, The Ed Asner Family Center and Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

Shoshana Bean celebrates the season with a brand new holiday special, Sing Your Hallelujah, filmed live at New York City's famed Apollo Theater. Joining the Broadway star and Billboard #1 recording artist is Tony and Olivier Award winner Gavin Creel, tap dance phenom Jared Grimes, Broadway, television and film star Jeremy Jordan, recording artist Shayna Steele, "Britain's Got Talent" and #1 Billboard recording artist Connie Talbot, and 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts.

HOLIDAY TUNE-IN HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday, December 12 - Friday, January 1

Hale Centre Theatre's A Christmas Carol

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/Tq811xxkOLEM-a-christmas-carol--hale-center-theatre

Wednesday, December 16 - Sunday, January 3

Indiana Repertory Theatre's one-man production of This Wonderful Life

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/WYtudlTwaXSJ-this-wonderful-life-indiana-rep-theatre?channel=holiday-hits

Friday, December 18 - Sunday, January 10

Hip Hop Nutcracker

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/mEenUqriTdab-hip-hop-nutcracker

Saturday, December 19 - Thursday, December, 31

Dickens' Holiday Classic

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/LgKkLQBfb9PL-dickens-holiday-classic--guthrie-theater?channel=professional-theatre-productions

Saturday, December 19 - Friday, January 1

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/8NlRXsGWpLfX-moscow-ballets-great-russian-nutcracker-christmas-stream

Saturday, December 19 - Friday, January 1

Laguna Playhouse's It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, starring The Skivvies

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/BDDM55O5UqAw-its-a-wonderful-life---a-live-radio-play--laguna-playhouse?channel=available-to-watch

Monday, December 21 - Sunday, December 27

The Santa Hat, starring Ed Asner, Michael Urie, Gregory Jbara, Lucie Arnaz (the

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/f8ZI81Xmh7k6-the-santa-hat

Wednesday, December 23 - Friday, January 1

Shoshana Bean's Sing Your Hallelujah!

LINK: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/6NsI0YhdvEIS-sing-your-hallelujah?channel=available-to-watch