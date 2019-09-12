Stéphane Denève To Return To The NY Philharmonic With Emanuel Ax Next Month

Stéphane Denève will return to the New York Philharmonic to conduct Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1, with Emanuel Ax as soloist; Jennifer Higdon's blue cathedral; Roussel's Symphony No. 3; and Ravel's La Valse on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, October 25 at 2:00 p.m.; and Saturday, October 26 at 8:00 p.m.

The program comprises works by composers whom Stéphane Denève has championed and performed to critical acclaim. He has conducted Jennifer Higdon's blue cathedral around the world, and he recorded Ravel's complete orchestral works as well as the complete symphonies of Roussel, who hailed from the same hometown as Mr. Denève. The Guardian wrote that his performance of Roussel's Third Symphony "offers radical, hard-hitting interpretations that hint at darker purposes beneath the music's surface brilliance.... a daring physicality that keeps you on the edge of your seat." American Record Guide said, "Denève's Ravel is romantic, searching, and full of interesting ideas."

Deemed "a first-rate Beethoven player" by Gramophone magazine, Emanuel Ax was named an Honorary Member of the Philharmonic-Symphony Society of New York in recognition of his 100th performance with the Orchestra in April 2011. He served as the Philharmonic's Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence in the 2012-13 season.

The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert on Friday, October 25 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays.



Single tickets start at $32. A limited number of $18 tickets for select concerts may be available to students within 10 days of the performance at nyphil.org/rush, or in person the day of (valid identification required). Tickets for Open Rehearsals are $22. (Ticket prices are subject to change.) The New York Philharmonic is offering an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert Friday, October 25 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays; learn more at nyphil.org/freefridays.

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.





