Apr. 17, 2019  

Story Pirates Perform Rare 'After Dark' Show For Grownups On April 27th

The Story Pirates, known for turning kids' story ideas into hilarious sketch comedy, present a rare, post-bedtime AfterDark show. New York City's funniest musical comedians and actors create a new sketch comedy show to appeal to the child in all of us. Whether it's the tale of a six-month-old baby fighting zombies for revenge, or an 8-Mile inspired ode to a block building contest, the Story Pirates' kid-written sketches are as humorous as they are surprising. Some of the tales and songs are derived from the award-winning Story Pirates podcast (Gimlet Media).

The Story Pirates After Dark Show
Saturday, April 27th at 8 pm
Royal Family theatre
145 W 46th Street, NY NY
Tickets: $20
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/story-pirates-afterdark-tickets-59300666891

Ticket proceeds support Story Pirates Changemakers, which brings quality arts education programming to schools, teachers, and families who cannot afford it. Learn more at storypirates.org



