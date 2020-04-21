Stephen Trask Will Take Part in DIGITAL DRAGFEST on StageIt This Weekend

Many of the biggest names in drag are coming together for a new digital concert festival, "PEG Presents: Digital Drag Fest 2020."

Stephen Trask will take part in the event, singing the songs of Hedwig and other surprises, in a "stripped down and acoustic" performance.

In addition to Trask, the event will feature Alaska, Alexis Michelle, BenDeLaCreme, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj, Jackie Beat, Jiggly Caliente, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Manila Luzon, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Nina West, Peppermint, Sharon Needles, Sherry Vine, Tammie Brown and Trinity The Tuck as they bring their legendary drag shows directly into the homes of fans. Additionally, PEG will feature a standalone concert from out country crooner Brandon Stansell, recently dubbed by Rolling Stone Country as an "artist you need to know."

The shows take place between April 21-29. Each 30-minute show will be a once in a lifetime live experience, which will never be recorded or re-released. Singing, cooking, comedy, lip syncing and drama are just some of the elements that will be showcased in this festival. Tickets will be extremely limited, to keep audience sizes small and the experience intimate, with opportunities to interact with artists, tip them, and potentially be awarded prizes and giveaways.

Ticket prices for each show will start at an economical $10.00 USD per household. Shows will be suitable for all ages, though parental discretion is advised.

For full show descriptions and tickets go to www.stageit.com/digitaldragfest.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You