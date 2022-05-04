Stephen Schwartz, Abby Mueller, and More Join ARTS FOR AUTISM at the Gershwin Theatre

Educational Travel Adventures and Believe NYC, organizations that educate and enrich the lives of young people through performance and travel opportunities, announced the return of Arts for Autism, IN PERSON, with a special appearance by Wicked composer, Stephen Schwartz . The one night concert event will take place at the iconic Gershwin Theater on Monday June 20th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale to the public and can be purchased at https://www.artsforautism.net.

The all-star Broadway lineup includes multiple Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner and composer of "Wicked", "Pippin" and "Godspell," Stephen Schwartz, Tony Award- nominee Abby Mueller (Six), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob), and John Michael Dias (Beautiful).

Coming home to the Gershwin Theater, Stephen Schwartz will perform onstage with up-and-coming actress on the spectrum, Naomi Rubin. Together, they will perform "For Good" from Wicked . Rubin began her professional acting career in 2018 when she was cast in a recurring co-star role as "Noelle" on seasons 2, 3, and 4 of the Netflix series "Atypical." In addition to the Netflix series, Naomi co-stars as "Ellie" in Jason Katim's new 2022 comedy-drama "As We See It" on Amazon Prime.

Since 2016 Arts For Autism has provided the opportunity for people on the autism spectrum to tell their story as well as for performing arts students to join Broadway performers on stage at Wicked's home, the Gershwin. "The Broadway community is incredibly supportive of our event each year and seeing them interact with the talented young performers from around the country is truly inspiring. Watching the interaction between seasoned actors and the students making their Broadway debut is unlike anything else on Broadway." says Artistic Director and Producer Jacque Carnahan.

The concert is produced by Educational Travel Adventures and Believe Productions with 100% of proceeds from ticket sales supporting the autism community. The newly established advisory board will provide grants of $1,000 to $5,000 to projects by organizations and individuals that improve the lives of people impacted by autism. Please check our website for information about grants and how to apply.

The keynote speaker this year will be Elaine Hall, founder of "The Miracle Project." Hall has been recognized by The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, CBS, and The Oprah Winfrey Network for her work within the autism community after her son Neal was diagnosed with autism. Hall has developed methodology to teach actors, dancers, musicians, and creative special educators how to understand autism, ultimately creating The Seven Keys to Unlock Autism which was used to train her staff and volunteers how to work with children with autism.

Educational Travel Adventures (www.etadventures.com) and Believe Productions (www.believe-nyc.com) enrich the lives of young people through arts workshops, master classes, professional performances and travel opportunities. Their goal is to provide aspiring young leaders and artists experiences that promote growth and self-discovery through hands-on experiential learning opportunities. There is no tool more powerful than seeing a classroom come to life, which is why they strive to provide unique learning opportunities to meet specific educational goals throughout every program.