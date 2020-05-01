Stephen McKinley Henderson and More to Appear on 10PM WITH GALINSKY

10 PM With Galinsky is a new, thirty-minute talk-variety show that stars performer, artist, activist Robert Galinsky streaming live each night from his Alphabet City NYC studio. Galinsky interviews celebrities, newsmakers, and exceptional people doing extraordinary things. The casual conversation format features guest photographs and audience participation through live chat. 10 PM with Galinsky, streams live, Monday -Friday at 10 PM on Facebook.com/RobertGalinsky.

This Week's Guests

Monday 5/4/2020

Romy Rosemont & Gina Rugolo Judd - Celebrity Philanthropists

Romy is an actress best known for playing "Finn's Mom" Carole Hudson on GLEE and Gina runs her own talent management & production company in LA. Together they share their passion for food & helping others with this collection of delicious homemade 'Celebrity Recipes' to fill your stomachs, warm your hearts, & also to highlight charities helping those in need.



Tuesday 5/5/2020

Larry Fessenden - Award Winning Independent Film Maker

Founder Glass Eye Pix, writer/director of: Wendigo, Habit, Depraved, The Last Winter, (in permanent collection of the MOMA) featured actor in: The Dead Don't Die, The Brave One, Broken Flowers, I Sell The Dead; winner of the Independent Spirit Award 'Someone to Watch Award'; winner Slamdance Special Jury Mention for best Performance; Fangoria Hall of Fame inductee.

Wednesday 5/6/2020

Stephen Henderson - Tony Award Nominee & Ovation Award Winning Actor

Tony Award Nominee for Actor in a Featured Role (Fences on Broadway); Winner Los Angeles Stage Alliance Ovation Award for Best Featured Performance; has appeared in five films that were nominated for the Best Picture Oscar: Fences, Lincoln, Manchester by the Sea, Lady Bird and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

Thursday 5/7/2020

Ron Kuby - Infamous Criminal Defense & Human Rights Lawyer

An American criminal defense and civil rights lawyer, radio and TV commentator, notable clients include: Hells Angels, the Gambino Crime Family, Darrell Cabey, el Sayyid Mosair, Qubilah Shabazz and many more. Kuby is devoted to opposing the federal and state government as they come up with creative new ways to disproportionately punish people living outside of the law because of their political beliefs, race, class, immigration status, creative impulses and perceived deviance. http://kubylaw.com/

Past guests have included: Jay O Sanders (JFK, Day After Tomorrow). Lin Shaye (Penny Dreadful, Insidious, Something About Mary), Billy Hayes (Midnight Express), Chad Morgan (Robot Chicken), Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Wire, To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway), Keith Shocklee (Co-Founder of Public Enemy).

10pm With Galinsky

Facebook.com/RobertGalinsky

Monday - Friday

10 PM - 10:30PM EST

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





