Stephen Colbert, David Schwimmer and More to Take Part in Lookingglass Theatre Company's 2021 Gglassquerade UnGALA

Lookingglass Theatre Company has announced their 2021 gglassquerade unGALA, a virtual event in support of the Tony Award-winning Lookingglass Theatre Company. Stay home, stay safe, stay cozy, and all the while, sustain America's most innovative ensemble-based theatre.



They'll bring the ritz right into your residence as Ensemble (not) hosts Anthony Fleming III and David Schwimmer tour you through an evening of their former majesties and future feats of imagination. Featuring (dis)appearances by Lookingglass Ensemble Members Kareem Bandealy, J. Nicole Brooks, Kasey Foster, and Heidi Stillman, and along with (no) surprise celebrity visits (by no means the unparalleled Stephen Colbert), and concluding with(out) a performance by Lee Golub and the Dr. Bombay Band, the unGALA promises to make presence out of absence the way only Lookingglass can. Won't you join them (by keeping in place)?

The virtual event will be streaming on March 4, 2021 at 7PM CT.

Suggested donation, free to access.

More information and register at lookingglasstheatre.org/ungala



33 years. 70 world premieres. More than 55,000 reached through community engagement. And a Tony Award. These are but a few measures of Lookingglass Theatre Company's impact on Chicago, the American theatre, and on art itself. Through the decades, Lookingglass has proved to be a connector, a community enricher, a recovery agent, a solution seeker, an experience maker, and an examiner and celebrator of the human experience. It is an institution well worth supporting in any year, and after the ravages of the past year, it is an institution that will be crucial to social and cultural rehabilitation. As a non-profit theatre, Lookingglass relies on your donations. They cannot inspire without your investment - it's as simple and as stark as that. Help them, then, rebuild the communal imagination the way only Lookingglass can.



Bring the full virtual gala experience directly to your home! They're partnering with Rick Bayless and Topolobampo to delight sponsors of $2,500 and above with delectable Mexican cuisine (including drinks!). Lookingglass and Topolobampo merge imaginations with an original menu offering up fancies stirred by both food and theatre - and only amplified by partnership. The dynamic collaboration twixt Lookingglass and Rick and Deann Bayless roots itself in 2012's Cascabel, though the two Chicago institutions, both founded in 1988, share much more than dates in common - namely a sense of probing curiosity and of fantastic flair.

Explore Sponsorship Opportunities and Benefits