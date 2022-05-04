Stellar and The Shubert Organization Announce Partnership to Offer Virtual Theatre Content

Stellar and The Shubert Organization have announced a partnership to strengthen the accessibility of live theatre on Broadway and beyond on a global scale.

"The Shuberts have been a leader in theatre for a century. They're taking digital live theatre seriously because they want to extend that leadership for another century." says Stellar CEO Jim McCarthy. "We're very happy to get the chance to combine our expertise in this New Medium with their ability to bring great theatre to the world."

"As the role of streaming in theatrical IP continues to evolve, we are excited to partner with Stellar in realizing these new opportunities for shows and other live entertainment projects," adds Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President of The Shubert Organization.

The Shubert Organization has already started offering Stellar content through the Telecharge network and connecting audiences to virtual theatre and Broadway-related content. The partnership allows Stellar and their organizers access to The Shubert Organization's suite of resources, including marketing, venue rentals, and more.

Stellar was created in response to the global pandemic by the Goldstar leadership team. Launched in October 2020, live entertainment producers, venues and artists partnered with the state-of-the-art platform to deliver premium interactive online shows to paying audiences. Since then, Stellar has livestreamed more than 5,000 performances to 6 continents with millions tuning in to enjoy theatre, concerts, comedy and more - live.

The Shubert Organization is America's oldest professional theatre company and the largest theatre owner on Broadway. For over 120 years, Shubert has operated hundreds of theatres and produced hundreds of plays and musicals in New York City and throughout the United States. Under the leadership of Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO, Shubert currently owns and operates 17 Broadway theatres, six off-Broadway venues, and the Forrest Theatre in Philadelphia. Notable productions and co-productions include Cats, Sunday in the Park with George, Dreamgirls, The Heidi Chronicles, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Amadeus, Children of a Lesser God, The Grapes of Wrath, Ain't Misbehavin', Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spamalot, The Elephant Man, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Band's Visit, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Company, and the new musical Some Like It Hot. In addition, Shubert's innovative ticketing solutions offer unparalleled distribution and marketing to the theatre industry and beyond. Its consumer-facing brands-Telecharge for retail ticket sales and Broadway Inbound for group sales and the travel industry-sell millions of tickets each year. The Shubert Foundation, sole shareholder of The Shubert Organization, Inc., is dedicated to sustaining and advancing live performing arts in the United States. The Foundation provides general operating support to not-for-profit theatres and dance companies. Foundation grants in 2021 totaled $32.1 million. For more information, visit www.shubert.nyc.

Stellar is the only full-service livestream partner for professional live entertainment organizers, committed to delivering premium interactive online shows to paying audiences. Stellar's industry-leading platform enables producers and artists to sell tickets to a global audience, manage customer data, securely stream events, and accept payments - while providing full technical support and guidance along the way. Launched in October 2020, Stellar was created by the Goldstar team to aid an industry in need of engaging audiences and generating revenue during the pandemic. The platform has grossed millions in ticket and merchandise revenue and generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. Fans from around the world now have access to the best online live events, streaming to multiple devices with high-quality video and audio and interactive features. For more information and upcoming events go to www.stellartickets.com.