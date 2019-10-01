VIDEO: StateraArts Mentorship Hosts Its First Mixer In New York City!

On September 23, 2019 members of the StateraArts New York City Mentorship Chapter gathered at their first mixer. Check out the video below for an inside look at the event!

StateraArts is a national arts nonprofit. Mentorship is at the core of Statera's mission of taking positive action to bring women* into full and equal participation in the arts. A flourishing mentor relationship helps both mentor and mentee organize their professional challenges, nurture their creative ideas and activate their personal gifts. The first New York City mentorship class launched in July 2019. Regional Coordinators include Meridith Grundei, Mara Jill Herman, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Alex Marrs, and Sayantee Sahoo. Statera's National Co-Directors are Erika Haaland and Minita Gandhi.

StateraArts is bringing their National Conference to New York City this year! Join us from October 26 to 27, 2019 to meet with theatre professionals from all over the country to network, learn, renew, share, and more! StateraCon is all about intersectional gender balance and StateraCon is open to all theatre professionals, practitioners, students and enthusiasts regardless of gender or age: administrators, designers, dramaturgs, educators, technicians, actors, advocates, etc.

Joanna Gleason and May Adrales will be delivering keynote addresses at Statera's 4th National Conference. Late registration is still open until sold out. Statera also offers a deeply discounted student rate for those who are currently enrolled and attending with their professor. Make sure that you register today to secure your spot at www.stateraarts.org/registraiton.

StateraCon is open to everyone. We invite and welcome all gender identities, all races and ethnicities, all religions and creeds, countries of origin, all immigrants and refugees, all abilities and disabilities, and all sexual orientations. Everyone is welcome here.

Check out the full StateraCon schedule and speaker line up at www.stateraarts.org/conference.

*A NOTE ON INCLUSION AT STATERA

Women: Statera recognizes the limiting nature of the binary use of woman. We serve and welcome anyone on the gender spectrum who identifies either always or some of the time as a woman. We also serve and welcome those who are non-binary.

Intersectionality: StateraArts works through an intersectional lens for gender parity. We understand and acknowledge that systems of oppression and discrimination are interdependent and span all social categorizations such as race, class, gender, ability, religion, parental status, size, age, and sexual orientation as they apply to a given individual or group. Addressing one spoke of systematic discrimination or disadvantage means holistically addressing them all.





