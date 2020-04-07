Starts Next Week! Continue Your Singing, Acting, & Dancing Training During The Virus Outbreak At Home!
Looking for a way to continue your theatre training throughout your COVID-19 quarantine? We can help!
BroadwayWorld and The Institute for American Musical Theatre have joined forces to bring an exclusive series of online classes in Acting, Singing, and Dance to students around the world! With each class, you will have access to some of the most sought-after teachers in New York City, and with their personalized feedback, they will help guide YOU towards a career in the arts. This series is as close as you can get to training in New York City without actually being there!
Students will have access to their online classroom where they can message their instructors, tune into classes, live masterclasses, track their progress and more!
CLICK HERE to find out more about classes!
Watch Our First Two Free Online Seminars Here: Part 1 | Part 2
