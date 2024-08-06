Standouts from Broadway-Bound THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Billionaire couple Jackie and David Siegal rose to fame while building the largest home in America – a sprawling 90,000 square-foot Florida palace modeled after Versailles in France (and the top three floors of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas). The couple’s initial rise and fall were shared in the 2012 documentary of the same name as the world premiere stage adaptation running at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre. But the musical – featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Lindsey Ferrentino – captures more of the documentary’s aftermath.

There are bound to be more changes made to The Queen of Versailles before its Broadway bow in the 2025-26 season. But an early look at the new musical revealed several expertly executed elements that will hopefully be kept in future iterations.

For starters, fans of the documentary will be thrilled to know that there are chunks of dialogue lifted verbatim from the screen to the stage version. Key details of the relationships between characters and even the Siegals' zoo of animals made the cut. But it might not have the same effect on audience members who have not seen the film (available to stream on Hulu). Keep that in mind before the musical's eventual Broadway bow.

But beyond the documentary - yes, there are as many tight, sparkly pink dresses adorning Kristin Chenoweth in this show as you’re hoping for. Christian Cowan’s costume design was brilliantly executed and added so much to Chenoweth’s portrayal of Jackie Siegal. A personal favorite was the electric lime green construction outfit that made an appearance midway through Act One, along with an orange construction vest for Muumi, the perfect stage pup.

There is no shortage of glitz and glam from head to toe – and you’ll want to pay special attention to Chenoweth’s variety of shoes. A special shoutout to technical costume designer Ryan park and the associates, assistants, and other specialists who lent their time and talents to these exquisite designs and garments. You'll be holding your breath waiting to see what Chenoweth walks out in next.

The ensemble in this show was non-stop, transitioning seamlessly between workers in the Siegal empire, filmmakers, movers, and French aristocrats. They tackled different personas with ease and helped facilitate the intricacies of a constantly moving set, making it look effortless. Pablo David Laucerica’s Louis was a standout thanks to his comic chops and gorgeous vocals. But the ensemblists are an asset to any show and help make it soar – and this group was no different.

Another two elements must be mentioned together, as they went hand-in-hand in this production. Dane Laffrey’s scenic and video design were brilliantly executed, allowing audience members to live in the fact that much of the Siegals’ story first played out in a documentary. It didn’t feel over-the-top either – just the right balance of technology to enhance the authentic storytelling. The video design allowed a more intimate look at Jackie, David, and the others – and also probably benefitted the folks sitting in the dress circle and balcony at the Emerson Colonial Theatre.

But the video is stripped away in the second act, which picks up where the documentary left off. Audience members familiar with the documentary might be shocked by what happened next in the Siegals' lives off-screen, though they did retain some spotlight. The lessening of the video elements puts Jackie's vulnerabilities (or lack thereof) even more front and center, creating an interesting dynamic for audience members left guessing who the real Mrs. Siegal is.

With so many moving elements, the set itself served the plot and the players. It was grandiose in exactly the ways you’d expect but built expertly to host the show’s more intimate moments. The scaffolding-on-wheels was the perfect way to represent the moving parts in the story, both literally and metaphorically. And, without giving too much away, the reveal toward the end of the show was absolutely breathtaking. Laffrey knocked it out of the park.

Finally, it goes without saying that Kristin Chenoweth is one of Broadway’s finest leading ladies. But she is especially brilliant in this show, shining like the diamonds adorning Jackie Siegal’s fingers.

The Queen of Versailles on stage is Jackie’s story, and you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who’d tell it better than Chenoweth. Her vocals and comic timing are as excellent as ever and her presence transcends her 4-foot-11-inch frame. She embodies every nuance of Jackie – something viewers of the documentary will especially appreciate. It’s no surprise that she’s well-equipped to carry this show on her shoulders and she does so effortlessly.

Chenoweth demands your attention in this – and you won’t want to look away.