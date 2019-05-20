Stand-Up, Music, Broadway & More, Collide Every Friday Night At Don't Tell Mama

Vaudeville is Alive and Well at Don't Tell Mama's Comedy Hour

When Forrest Gump said life is like a box of chocolates, he may as well have been talking about Don't Tell Mama's Friday night comedy hour, because with both, you never know what you're going to get.

Don't Tell Mama Comedy differentiates itself from other comedy shows in NYC right from the start, the show is hosted by a piano player rather than a comedian. The host kicks off the evening with a funny monologue, a tune or two, and a little banter with the audience.

The lineups are a broad mix of both established and up-and-coming comedians, cabaret stars like Christina Bianco, musical acts like Amanda Hunt, and even broadway actors like Rick Younger who can be seen as Mr. Duvall on Broadway's Mean Girls. Naturally, some playful banter comes up between the host and the performers, sometimes they'll even sing a song together.

"I love the unpredictability of stand-up," says Alex Simmons, the shows producer, "Don't Tell Mama has had so many performers from so many sphere's of entertainment I think it would be a missed opportunity to keep our comedy show to just stand-up."

Since 1982, Don't Tell Mama has presented artists of all kinds who have gone on to the world stage and won multiple Emmys, Tony's, Grammys, Oscars, and even a Pulitzer Prize! Jim Gaffigan, Aziz Ansari, Joy Behar, Leah Delaria, Seth Rudetsky and Alec Mapa are all celebrated comics who have appeared regularly at Don't Tell Mama through the years.

"Seeing as most people know Don't Tell Mama for our award winning piano bar, we'll always have a piano player hosting the show, it just feels right." affirms Alex.

Doors open at 9 PM, $20 cash cover at the door with a 2 beverage minimum. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at donttellmamanyc.com or by calling 212-757-0788 after 4 PM.

May 24th Lineup 9:30PM

MC: Rigano Songbook

John Campanelli (Just for Laughs)

Ross Flores (Chicago Improv Festival)

Christina Bianco (Ellen, Forbidden Broadway)

Jay Jurden (Stand-Up NBC, Teen Vogue, Vulture)

May 31st Lineup 9:30PM

MC: Emily Erickson (Presidential Honors Award)

Joe Pontillo (MYV, Amazon)

Brittany Brave (TBS, New York Comedy Festival)

Von Decarlo (Tru TV, Sirius XM)





