StagedoorÂ ManorÂ Performing Arts Training Center is Accepting New Students for Summer 2020

Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center Accepting New Students for Summer 2020

The world-renowned Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center is now accepting new students age 10 - 18 for the 2020 summer season.

The theater-intensive summer camp, which is located in New York's Catskills Mountains, boasts an impressive list of alumni, including: Mandy Moore, Ansel Elgort, Robert Downey Jr., Sebastian Stan, and Natalie Portman.

Stagedoor Manor has been training the next generation of great actors through 42 full-scale productions each summer in eight on-campus theaters. Students have the opportunity to write, direct, perform and study technical theater. There is no audition required to enroll.

Students have the opportunity to participate in more than 70 classes, training them in skills from stage combat to master dance. Every student gets their moment to shine on stage, and visits from stars of the stage and screen are welcome highlights each summer.

If you can't wait for the summer, or want to try the Stagedoor experience before signing up for three weeks in upstate New York, Stagedoor Manor Studios will be hosting its first Master Actor and Playwright weekend intensive in Boston January 10 - 12. Visit StagedoorManorStudios.com to sign up!

Only a few spots remain for the 2020 season, so sign up today at StagedoorManor.com!





