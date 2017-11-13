Stage Star and Singer Brooke Moriber Releases HERE AND GONE EP; Watch '99 Days of Rain' Video!

With the fall in full swing, and having just released the single "99 Days of Rain" (which she recently performed LIVE at The Orchard NYC) singer/songwriter Brooke Moriber's newest EP "Here and Gone" is finally here.

Having had an incredible past few months which kicked off with her release of "For The Gold" ft. the Disney Channel and America's Got Talent Hip Hop sensation Sky Katz and "99 Days of Rain" (which was Recorded in Nashville and co-written with hit songwriters Brian Desveaux and Bill DiLuigi) - "Here and Gone" showcases not only Moriber's powerful voice and incredible tone, but her gifted songwriting ability with deep lyrical content and impassioned storytelling. Other co-writes on the album also include two-time Grammy Nominee Burton Collins - whose written with such noted artists as Celine Dion, Reba McEntire, and Lee Ann Womack.

"I have been spending a lot of time in Nashville these days writing and recording. The legendary Fred Mollin produced this EP for me. He has recorded my idol Linda Ronstadt and has helped to mold me as an artist. The sound is much more "Americana" than the pop tracks I have written in the past," Brooke said.

A native New Yorker, Moriber has been critically acclaimed for her "clarion voice" by the Associated Press and songs that are "destined for high rotation." Her distinctive sound ranges in influences from Linda Ronstadt to Amy Lee.

Brooke's unique career started on the Broadway stage where she earned a reputation for her powerhouse vocals and has received special mention by the New York Times for her acting abilities.

Since the age of 15, Brooke has been writing and licensing her own original pop/country/rock music to network television and several soundtracks. Brooke's remarkable ability to juggle her career as a recording artist and an actor has found her sharing the stage and screen with such performers as The Gin Blossoms, Cindy Lauper, Alan Cumming, Lily Taylor and Kristin Johnston.

Released through the Sony distribution company The Orchard, "Here and Gone" is now available for purchase and streaming on Spotify and iTunes.

For more about Brooke, go to www.BrookeMoriber.com, check her out on Spotify, or follow her on Facebook.com/BrookeMoriber, Twitter.com/BrookeMoriber, and Instagram.com/BrookeMoriber.

And be sure to watch Brooke's "99 Days of Rain" music video below!

