Video: Marla Mindelle Sings 'Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat' From GUYS & DOLLS at MISCAST26

MCC Theater has released new footage from Miscast26, featuring Titanique star Marla Mindelle performing "Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat" from Guys & Dolls.

The one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The performance featured Musical Supervision and Arrangements by Will Van Dyke with Nate Brown on guitar, Lee Nadel on bass, Dena Tauriello on drums, Will Van Dyke on piano, Kiku Enomoto and Danielle Giulini on violins, Molly Goldman on viola and Allison Seidner on cello.

The lineup also included Nicholas Christopher, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, Caissie Levy, Lea Michele, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Tramell Tillman, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Christiani Pitts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Emma Sofia, Sam Tutty, and Jessica Vosk.

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