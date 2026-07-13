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Video: Marla Mindelle Sings 'Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat' From GUYS & DOLLS at MISCAST26

The Titanique star took part in the one-night-only musical spectacular this spring.

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MCC Theater has released new footage from Miscast26, featuring Titanique star Marla Mindelle  performing "Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat" from Guys & Dolls.

The one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast. Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The performance featured  Musical Supervision and Arrangements by Will Van Dyke with Nate Brown on guitar, Lee Nadel on bass, Dena Tauriello on drums, Will Van Dyke on piano, Kiku Enomoto and Danielle Giulini on violins, Molly Goldman on viola and Allison Seidner on cello.

The lineup also included Nicholas ChristopherDarren CrissJane KrakowskiCaissie LevyLea MicheleRuthie Ann MilesBrian Stokes Mitchell, and Tramell TillmanLJ BenetAli Louis BourzguiChristiani Pitts, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Emma SofiaSam Tutty, and Jessica Vosk.

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