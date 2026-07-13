Josh Grisetti Remembered as a 'Generous, Compassionate Artist' by Trentino Music Festival

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Josh Grisetti, star of Something Rotten! and It Shoulda Been You, passed away on Friday, July 10, at the age of 44.

Grisetti had been directing a production of Legally Blonde at the Trentino Music Festival and stepped away from the production before opening night, citing personal reasons. He wished the cast a happy opening night on social media. Trentino Music Festival Executive Director Mitchell Piper as just shared a statement on his passing:

"We are heartbroken by the loss of Josh Grisetti. Josh was a generous, compassionate artist who cared deeply for the people he worked with and for the young performers he mentored at the Trentino Music Festival.

Shortly before the opening of Legally Blonde, which he was directing, Josh asked to be released for personal reasons. I knew he would never have made that request unless it was truly important, and I wished him well. After he left, we remained in contact. He was eager to hear how the opening was received, and we talked about ideas and titles for next season. His commitment to his work, and his genuine care for others, never wavered.

His kindness, talent, and encouragement left a lasting mark on our festival community, and we will miss him dearly. Our hearts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and everyone whose lives he touched."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 , or chat at 988lifeline.org . Support is free, confidential, available 24/7, and can be accessed by calling or texting 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline .



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

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