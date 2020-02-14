Stage Actor and SEX AND THE CITY Star Lynn Cohen Passes Away
Screen and stage actor Lynn Cohen has passed away.
Cohen is best known for playing Miranda's Ukranian housekeeper, Magda, on the HBO series Sex and the City, as well as both films adaptations of the show.
She made her Broadway debut in 1990's Orpheus Descending, and returned as part of the cast of Ivanov in 1998.
Additional notable credits for the veteran actor include her recent role as Mags in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as well as appearances on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Master of None, Law & Order, The Affair, the Academy Award-nominated film Munich and numerous other appearances in popular television series and films.
Her lengthy stage resume also includes off-Broadway and regional credits including appearances in the 2018 all-female reading of Twelve Angry Men, The Traveling Lady at Cherry Lane Theatre, Big Love, Eavesdropping on Dreams, Chasing Manet, Macbeth, Hamlet, Do I Hear A Waltz? and many more.
