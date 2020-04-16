Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Performances That Vocally Astound!

As theatre fans everywhere prepare for another two months without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?

Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:

A performance that vocally astounds...

"Mamie's healthy sounding vocals and sustainability, especially when she sings "easy to leave me" are absolutely heartbreaking and flow beautifully with the orchestrations. The emotion in her eyes alone can tell Grizabella's story." Danny Decker, Marketing Associate

"Cynthia Erivo's "I'm Here." When she stomps her foot on bountiful life... you know what I'm talking about... I loose it!"- Katie Lynch, Video Correspondent

"Ryan McCartan's voice is so wonderful no matter what style he's singing in. These two performances show how insanely talented he is and I can't help but put them on repeat!" -Taylor Brethauer, Social Media Manager "Kristin Chenoweth's 'Glitter and Be Gay' from Candide. Not only are the vocals just bananas coming out of that tiny woman but the physicality in conjunction with them just blows me away every time, and she makes it all look like a breeze. Amazing." - Alexa Criscitiello, Newsdesk Editor

"Jeremy's voice is one of my favorites and this is one of my favorite performances of his. That effortless belt on those high notes? Flawless."- Stephi Wild, Newsdesk Editor





