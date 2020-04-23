Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Perfect Movie Musicals!
As theatre fans everywhere prepare for another two months without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?
Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:
A movie musical that is perfect from start to finish...
"There are two... Cabaret starring Liza Minnelli, where Bob Fosse stepped outside the box and reinvented the musical. The other is The Sound of Music. I could watch that film with Julie Andrews everyday of my life and never get bored." -Richard Ridge, Video Correspondent
"This may be nostalgia-driven, but Grease. It was my favorite movie as a kid, I used to watch it after school literally every day. Still, as an adult, it never gets old to me." - Stephi Wild, Newsdesk Editor
"Singin' In the Rain! It is impossible not to smile and tap your feet if not getting off the couch to dance while you watch that movie." -Katie Lynch, Video Correspondent
"West Side Story. It's just unquestionably one of the greatest films ever made. Aside from the obvious cultural issues in terms of casting/representation, it is a total masterpiece. Ten Academy Awards can't be wrong." - Alexa Criscitiello, Newsdesk Editor
"1776, the director's cut with all the dialogue restored and "Cool, Cool, Considerate Men" back in the score. Movie people criticize this film for being too stagy, but that's what I love about it. The company is mostly original Broadway cast members and others who played their roles on Broadway or on tour." - Michael Dale, Chief Theatre Critic
