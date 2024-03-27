Spotlight: ELAVATE at American Repertory Ballet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Repertory Ballet returns to Kaye Playhouse in New York City with Elevate, an innovative program of cutting-edge ballet and contemporary works.

The program includes: Intrare Forma by Philadelphia-based choreographer Meredith Rainey, featuring music commissioned by up-and-coming composer Miranda Scripp; Sight Line by choreographer Amy Seiwert featuring the haunting melodies of Romania’s beloved Maria Tânase, and the anticipated return of Ethan Stiefel’s rousing Wood Work, set to modern renditions of Nordic folk tunes by the Danish String Quartet.