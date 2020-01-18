Spit&vigor Premieres THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY By Sara Fellini To New Ohio Theatre

spit&vigor brings the world premiere of THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY written by Sara Fellini to The New Ohio Theatre.

"Unfortunately, there's a corpse in this trunk."

spit&vigor - a multi-award-winning indie theatre company - is thrilled to announce the world premiere of THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY, written by Sara Fellini (Planet Award winner/ NYIT Award nominee). Performances are Wednesdays thru Saturdays at 8PM, March 25 to April 12 at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St 1E, New York, NY 10002). Tickets are $30. Visit www.spitnvigor.com for reservations.

Fellini's dark new comedy THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY brings the audience front and center as a grotesquely intimate circle of mourners gather within The Maiden Tower brothel to hold a wake for Dorcas Kelly, the beloved former madam, executed for her crimes against humanity, while a riot rages without on the streets of Dublin, 1762. But as the night rages on and Dorcas' many well-kept secrets are revealed, thoughts of adoration for their departed benefactress turn to questions about their own love, lust, fear, and anger.

By the critically-acclaimed and award-winning company members that produced IN VESTMENTS ("wrenching and visually eloquent" - the NY Times) and THE BRUTES (nominated for 7 Planet Awards and an NYIT Award in 2018), THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY is the story of an executed brothel madam and the friends, family, and secrets she left behind. The piece is staged in the round with minimal set pieces, with the audience embedded in the walls and furniture of the brothel-turned-funeral home. Sex, lies, murder, and the untold secrets of the dead are unearthed and exposed in this wild and gripping drama.

The cast features Adam Belvo (Planet Award winner / NYIT Award nominee), Sara Fellini, Eamon Murphy (alumni, Edinburgh Fringe), Becca Musser, and Nicholas Thomas.

For more information please visit www.spitnvigor.com/the-wake-of-dorcas-kelly





