Spectrum News NY1's On Stage to Present Broadway's 2017 - 2018 Shows & Tony Nominees on the ROAD TO THE TONYS' Special

May. 29, 2018  

Spectrum News NY1 (NY1) will take viewers through the illustrious 2017-2018 Broadway season leading up to the 72nd annual Tony Awards® on June 10 with a special one-hour On Stage 'Road to the Tonys' show on Saturday, June 2, at 7:00 pm EDT.

Hosted by Frank DiLella, On Stage's 'Road to the Tonys' special will feature the shows that took Broadway by storm and the actors who have earned Tony nominations for this season's most memorable and moving performances. The hour-long special will feature best actor and actress nominees, including: "The Iceman Cometh" star Denzel Washington, Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane from "Angels in America," Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park and Grey Henson from "Mean Girls," Condola Rashad from "Saint Joan," and Lauren Ambrose and HARRY Hadden-Paton from "My Fair Lady."

On NY1's 'Road to the Tonys,' DiLella will talk with "Latin History for Morons" writer and star John Leguizamo, "Frozen" songwriters Robert LOPEZ andKristen Anderson-Lopez, and actors Ethan Slater and Gavin Lee of "SpongeBob SquarePants." Other guests will include Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweniand Anthony Boyle from "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," Katrina Lenk and Tony Shalhoub from "The Band's Visit," and Joshua Henry and Jessie Mueller of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Carousel." The show will also feature an interview with THE ONE and only Andrew Lloyd Webber who will receive the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

NY1 airs on channel 1 and 200 on Spectrum, and on Altice systems on channels 98 and 8.

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc., a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 31 networks across 12 states. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at spectrumlocalnews.com.

Photo Credit: NY1 On Stage

