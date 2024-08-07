Special Offer: TROPICO MACBETH at LatinUs Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tropico Macbeth - Part 1: The Rise to Power (El Ascenso al Poder) Step into the 1930s on a beautiful tropical island, where a popular revolt and bloody revenge forty years in the making set the stage for a gripping tale. Inspired by Shakespeare’s tragedy, this story dramatizes the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power. Join us for an exotic, exciting, and ever-changing world of ruthless politics and rumba. With actors representing more than ten Latin American countries and a supporting cast numbering in the hundreds, Tropico Macbeth is a live cinema-style theater experience like no other. This epic, bilingual presentation is premiering at Cleveland’s beautiful LatinUs Theater, and it is not to be missed.

Special Offer: Use Code TropicoMacbethbundle to get $10 off tickets for Parts One and Two of Tropico Macbeth.

Showtimes: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 PM

Tickets: Get your tickets here Don’t miss out on this spectacular event. Secure your seats today and witness the rise to power in a way you’ve never seen before! Contact Us: For more information, visit our website or call us at 216-369-7158. Follow us on Facebook for updates and behind-the-scenes content.