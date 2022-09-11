Special Offer: So Much is Happening at Powerstories Theatre

Steel Magnolias

September 15 - October 2, 2022

Thursday - Saturday - 8 PM EST | Sunday 2 PM EST

Tickets $30 Adults, $25 Student, Senior, Military



Set in Truvy's hair salon, Steel Magnolias is a enduring tale of generational female friendships, where the women share gossip, quips, and matters of the heart. Despite being set in the 80s, the play's message is timeless. Strong women can endure anything if they have friends to help them through the rough parts. Get tickets at bit.ly/3PpPKhr



Auditions Extended for Raising Twelve on a Nickel and a Prayer Musical

Saturday, September 17

11 AM - 5 PM



Powerstories is extending auditions for the original holiday musical, RAISING TWELVE ON A NICKEL AND A PRAYER. Seeking youth, ages 6 to 20s for a story of family and faith. Sign up below and someone will contact you to secure your audition time. Visit bit.ly/3CLERnn to learn more and secure your spot.



Powerstories is proud to debut our 2023 Season.

Celebrating our 23rd Year in 2023: A season of Strength. Sisterhood. Resilience. Truth. Empowerment. Never tell a woman she can't. She will ALWAYS find a way.



In 2023, we will showcase powerful true stories of STRONG WOMEN in science, sports, playwriting, literature, and faith. The selected plays are In McClintock's Corn, Girls on the Boat, The Voices of Women Theatre Festival, Alabama Story, and Raising Twelve on a Nickel and a Prayer.

Visit powerstories.com to learn more.



What else is happening at Powerstories in 2023?

In addition to our artistic Commitee bringing you the season of shows, our Board of Directors and Staff completed a five year strategic plan. We continue to be focused and inspired by our mission of staging true stories to open minds and hearts. We also remain committed to highlighting programs for young girls and producing works by women.



Here are some events on the 2023 horizon.



January 20, 2023

A night with Powerstories to learn more about our strategic plan, learn volunteer opportunities and committee work. Come join us for music, wine and making new friends who all want to see Powerstories grow and continue to thrive. Board and staff will be there to greet you!



Open Mic Nights - Join us periodically throughout the year to perform your own stories, poems or songs at our Open Mic Nights led by Cheryl Flowers. This will be a fun and relaxed environment to try out your new works. More information coming soon on our website.



Seek and Speak YOur Story Workshops - BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! A workshop on zoom (or live in the theatre) to help you know the important stories of your life and how to speak them to an audience. Fran Powers, Janice Nepon-Sixt or Janice Creneti will be facilitating. First one to be held in January. More information is coming soon on our website.



Stay up to date with the latest happenings by following us on Facebook and Instagram.

