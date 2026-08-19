Special Offer: Mean Girls - The Musical comes to Playhouse on the Square

Mean Girls: The Musical comes to Playhouse on the Square August 21 – September 13, 2026. Bring the beloved comedy to the stage at this Memphis institution in the Overton Square Performing Arts District.

Based on Tina Fey's hit film, Mean Girls: The Musical follows Cady Heron, a recent transfer to North Shore High after being homeschooled in Africa, as she is pulled into the glamorous and dangerous world of The Plastics. Friendships are tested, relationships are put on the line, and Cady must learn what it means to truly be herself. Packed with laughs, heart, and unforgettable numbers, the show proves that high school isn't so different from the wilds of Africa that Cady grew up in.

With book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, this production runs Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104.

Get Tickets now at playhouseonthesquare.org or call the Box Office at (901) 726-4656.

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