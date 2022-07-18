Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Special Offer: Brévo for Broadway

Check Out the Special Offer Below

Jul. 18, 2022  

Young, Gifted & Brave - Theatre for Youth will present its inaugural production, Brévo for Broadway, this summer taking place on Saturday, July 23, 2022, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Little Haiti Cultural Center. Tickets start at $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for children and seniors. The multicultural cast of 20 performers, the majority of which are recent high school graduates, will perform a compilation from popular Broadway musicals and performances with excerpts from "Moulin Rouge," "Hamilton," "A Strange Loop," and "Dreamgirls." The variety show will also include young artists delivering powerful scenes and monologues from notable Broadway plays such as "Thoughts of a Colored Man."

The lobby will open (1) hour prior to curtain. Please enjoy light bites and beverages before the show.

Ages: 15+

Runtime: (1) hour (30) minutes (15min. intermission)

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Center

When: July 23 @ 2pm & 7pm

The performance contains adult content and language

*All guests must show a valid ID when checking in at the box office. For student tickets, students must show a valid school ID.*

Get More Information



Related Articles

From This Author - BWW Special Offer


Special Offer: Get Tickets to Freestyle Love Supreme at Pasadena Playhouse!
July 11, 2022

Special Offer: Get Tickets to freestyle love supreme at Pasadena Playhouse!
Special Offer: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND Reviews Are In!
July 11, 2022

Special Offer: CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND reviews are in!
Special Offer: Just $49 to See NY Times Critic's Pick EPIPHANY!
July 11, 2022

Special Offer: Just $49 to see NY Times Critic's Pick EPIPHANY!
Special Offer: Kids Save 50% at CINDERELLA at NSMT
July 11, 2022

Special Offer: Kids save 50% at CINDERELLA at NSMT
July 15-17 TIME STOPS – World Premiere at The Kravis Center
July 11, 2022

Special Offer: July 15-17 TIME STOPS – World Premiere at The Kravis Center