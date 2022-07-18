Special Offer: Brévo for Broadway

Young, Gifted & Brave - Theatre for Youth will present its inaugural production, Brévo for Broadway, this summer taking place on Saturday, July 23, 2022, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Little Haiti Cultural Center. Tickets start at $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for children and seniors. The multicultural cast of 20 performers, the majority of which are recent high school graduates, will perform a compilation from popular Broadway musicals and performances with excerpts from "Moulin Rouge," "Hamilton," "A Strange Loop," and "Dreamgirls." The variety show will also include young artists delivering powerful scenes and monologues from notable Broadway plays such as "Thoughts of a Colored Man."



The lobby will open (1) hour prior to curtain. Please enjoy light bites and beverages before the show.



Ages: 15+



Runtime: (1) hour (30) minutes (15min. intermission)



Where: Little Haiti Cultural Center



When: July 23 @ 2pm & 7pm



The performance contains adult content and language



*All guests must show a valid ID when checking in at the box office. For student tickets, students must show a valid school ID.*

Get More Information