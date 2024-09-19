South Street Seaport Museum to Present Monthly Family Activity Weekends: Sailors Scrimshaw

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum announces October Family Activity Weekends: Sailors Scrimshaw on Saturdays and Sundays October 5-27, 2024 from 11:00am-4:30pm. These activities are free with your Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets, no additional registration needed. Engagement stations may be located indoors at the 207 Water Street program space, or on the tall ship Wavertree at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets).

Museum staff will be happy to point you in the direction of the weekend's activity when you check in. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends/

October 2024: Sailors Scrimshaw

Join the Seaport Museum every weekend in October for an all-ages scrimshaw-inspired activity! Carving and engraving on ivory and bone has been an art form among many cultures throughout the world and throughout history. Scrimshaw in its maritime context was a type of carving on marine mammal ivory, made by sailors on board whaling ships.

Come to the Museum's 207 Water Street program space--or aboard the tall ship Wavertree if the weather is nice--for an update on this mid-late 19th century shipboard pastime. Using recycled plastic in place of ivory and push pins instead of carving knives, learn this artistic etching technique and take home your very own hand-made scrimshaw items.

This activity is open to all ages, though children under 5 may find etching challenging. For those who prefer not to etch, we'll provide crayons and a whale tooth printout so everyone can still join in the fun without using sharp objects. Bring the whole family and create something special together!

About the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

Wavertree was built at Southampton, England, in 1885 and, after a 24-year sailing career and circumnavigating the globe at least three times, is now the last remaining iron-hulled three-masted full-rigged cargo ship. Today, Wavertree serves as the iconic centerpiece of the bustling waterfront that shaped New York City into a modern metropolis. seaportmuseum.org/about-wavertree