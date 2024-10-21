South Street Seaport Museum to Offer Free General Admission And Festive Activities For Diwali

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum will present Diwali Celebration on Friday, November 1, 2024 from 11am-6pm. Join the Seaport Museum and The Culture Tree for a full day of free Seaport Museum admission and festive activities to mark Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. Diwali, named for the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that light up homes to symbolize the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness, also marks the start of the Hindu New Year.

From 11am to 6pm, step aboard the Seaport Museum's 1885 tall ship Wavertree for hands-on Diwali fun! Create your own baggywrinkle decoration inspired by marigold garlands, a symbol of good fortune and faith, but with a maritime twist. Plus, decorate your own "diya lamp"-or in this case, a candle-and float it in a special pool on deck, symbolizing prosperity for the new year. The Museum is staying open one hour later so that you can enjoy the glow of your diya lamp after sunset.

From 4pm to 6pm, enjoy Diwali Puppet Storytime on Wavertree and explore the significance and origins of Diwali and how it's celebrated worldwide. Read stories like A Kids Book About Diwali, perfect for children and families. Following Storytime, dive into an interactive dance workshop where you'll learn mudras (hand gestures) from classical Indian dance and groove to popular Diwali songs in a lively performance!

In addition to these exciting, all-ages activities, enjoy free access to the Seaport Museum's current exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street and explore the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Timed tickets for a free tour of the 1908 lightship Ambroseare also available.

Free general admission can be booked at seaportmuseum.org/diwali/

