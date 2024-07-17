South Street Seaport Museum Will Host July Launch and Learn Sunday Sail, History On The Hudson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



South Street Seaport Museum announces the July Launch and Learn Sunday Sail, History on the Hudson to take place Sunday July 21, from 4-6pm, aboard the 1885 schooner Pioneer. Tickets range from $20-$50.

Join the Seaport Museum for an enjoyable and educational afternoon on the water, where we will take a captivating boat tour through history with Stefan Dreisbach-Williams, a historian known for his expertise on New York Harbor, its estuary, and its maritime network. This tour will have a specific focus on canals and sail freight.

As the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer sails past icons of New York Harbor, we will be treated to a wealth of knowledge about the numerous historical landmarks that grace its shores. From the deck of this remarkable vessel, you will gain new insights into the pivotal events that shaped New York City. Discover how the city evolved through time and the significant contributions of its maritime history.

Sign up today for an enriching experience that will deepen your appreciation for the incredible heritage of New York Harbor and its impact on the development of the vibrant city we know today.

Schedule

Check In Begins: 3pm

Check In Ends: 3:45pm

Board: 3:45pm

Depart: 4pm

Return: 6pm

Seaport Museum members receive 20% off on all sailing opportunities. Just sign in when prompted at checkout to receive your discount.