South Street Seaport Museum Hosts 'Gone But Not Forgotten' Artist Talk

South Street Seaport Museum will present Gone But Not Forgotten Artist Talk Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2:30pm. Join the Seaport Museum with artist Naima Rauam at City Lore Gallery (56 East 1st Street) for an engaging discussion about the artist's work, its connection to the South Street Seaport, and her current exhibition Gone But Not Forgotten. Admission is free. seaportmuseum.org/naima-rauam-talk

As the artist explains, “When I walk through a neighborhood, I want to experience its roots and its past lives, if only in my imagination and my artwork.” In this presentation we will look at the history of the Seaport and Lower Manhattan and discuss how Rauam fondly remembers familiar places that once helped define the character of their neighborhoods, including the Fulton Fish Market.

On the closing day of the exhibition currently on view at City Lore, join Naima as she shares personal stories, reflections, and the inspiration behind her art, offering a nostalgic glimpse into a Lower Manhattan that once was.

About the Artist

Naima Rauam is an artist who has followed her passion for place throughout her career. In the mid-1960s, an art school assignment led her to the Fulton Fish Market, the South Street Seaport Historic District, and the New York City waterfront. Inspired by the vitality, culture, and history she encountered, Naima has documented life in these areas with her artwork ever since, with her watercolors, oils and charcoals. Her studio was in the original 1907 Tin Building when it was part of the Fulton Fish Market on South Street until 2005. In 1999, the South Street Seaport Museum hosted While the City Sleeps, an exhibit of Naima's fish market artwork.