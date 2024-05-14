South Street Seaport Museum Announces Fifth Annual NYC Poets Afloat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 2pm, join the South Street Seaport Museum for the fifth annual NYC Poets Afloat. Poets have been invited to participate in micro-residencies aboard ships in New York Harbor, where they have been inspired to write and create poetry while being surrounded by the city's bustling waters. Now, these poets will gather on the deck of Wavertree for a group reading, sharing their creative works with the audience.

Online registration begins at $1. Tickets will be free in-person the day of the event. Proceeds are split between the participating vessels. Advance registration is encouraged, walkups are welcome. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of poetry on the high seas! seaportmuseum.org/poetsafloat

2024 Poets

Jared Beloff, Jenna Cardinale, Carla M. Cherry, danilo machado, DL Newton, Malvika Jolly, J. Freeborn, Mark Wunderlich, and Steven Alvarez

Extend Your Visit

Access to Wavertree is included with your event ticket. To extend your visit and see more that the Museum has to offer, ask Museum staff about our Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets when you check in. Before or after your event, between 11am-5pm, get Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets to see more of the Museum.

General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose are available separately at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org