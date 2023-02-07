South Street Seaport Museum announces Crew and Cargo, a series of 45-minute activities being offered February 22-26, 2023, at 10am & 11am daily. Families are invited on board the 1885 tall ship Wavertree to participate in hands-on activities that explore the fascinating world of 19th century trans-Atlantic sailors. These dynamic activities invite kids ages 5-12 to haul on ropes to raise the sail, and walk the capstan 'round, while learning how sailors slept, ate, worked, and played.

Registration is required for each participating child. Each session is geared towards a specific age range: 10am for ages 5-9, 11am for ages 8-12. For more information, and to register, visit seaportmuseum.org/crew-and-cargo.

This program will take place in temperature-controlled areas of Wavertree, as well as outdoors on the deck. In the event of inclement weather, the program will take place indoors only. Grab a coat and come enjoy this fresh air experience at the Seaport Museum.

Looking for a full day of activities? This program is offered as part of the Museum's special free Mid-Winter Recess hours: open Wed, Feb 22 to Sun, Feb 26, from 11am-5pm. After Crew and Cargo, get a guided tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose and visit the Museum's Fulton Street galleries. Current exhibitions tell the story of how the Seaport and South Street shaped New York, and how First Class and Third Class passengers traveled aboard early 20th century ocean liners. Children ages 2-7 are sure to relish the engaging Seaport Discovery Room that features larger-than-life maritime-themed murals that bring families into the beloved books of Eric Carle. Learn about all the Mid-Winter Recess offerings and plan your free visit today.