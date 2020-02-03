Soprano Karen Slack Sings Recitals With Pianist Reed Tetzloff
American Soprano Karen Slack joins concert pianist Reed Tetzloff for a celebration of Art Song and African American music. Performances of the new program will take place on February 18th at 7:00PM in The Revelation Gallery at St. John's in the Village in New York City, and on February 23rd at 3:00PM at Jacobs Music in Trenton, New Jersey. The program will include the art songs by Schubert, R. Strauss, Turina, Ravel, H.L. Adams, H.T. Burleigh and U.S. Moore; and spirituals arranged by M. Hogan.
Slack's new recital follows her much anticipated return to The Metropolitan Opera as Serena in Gershwin's Porgy and Bess. Highly regarded for her "extraordinary vocal agility and a powerful instrument with a wide range of colors," Karen's 2019-2020 performances showcase the breadth of her artistic strengths, including the role of Billie the world premiere of Fire Shut Up In My Bones by Terence Blanchard with Opera Theatre Saint Louis, a production which The New York Times called one of the most noteworthy classical music events of the year. She also returned to The Philadelphia Orchestra this year to sing Eternal Mother in the world premiere of Hannibal Lokumbe's Healing Tones, conducted by maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin. While she has made a name for herself on the opera and concert stage, she recently noted her appreciation of the recital format: "I love the artistic possibilities of the human voice and a piano in an intimate space. Creating this new program and collaborating with Reed Tetzloff will be a highlight of my season."
The young American pianist, Reed Tetzloff, has distinguished himself as one of the brightest stars of a new generation of musicians. He enthralls audiences with his "magical tone" (The Cincinnati Enquirer) and "ebullient" virtuosity (Gramophone Magazine). Mr. Tetzloff is performing extensively this year in the United States and Belgium, including a recently concluded residency in the prestigious Grand Teton Music Festival in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He is a frequent solo and collaborative performer in The Drozdoff Society's Impromptu Classical Music Recital Series, and is an Artist-In-Residence with the Society.
Full details for Slack and Tetzloff's recital are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karen-slack-soprano-with-reed-tetzloff-pianist-tickets-66991879515?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR3RW6dDx89-sOOfT3m44fCsjxdZoAwhTSr61VjPeLW4sUS8WT7178MhBnk - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karen-slack-soprano-with-reed-tetzlo
