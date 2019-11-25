Sophia Anne Caruso Guest Stars on ADULTING WITH JANE

Broadway actress and singer Sophia Anne Caruso guest starred on the third episode of new comedy digital series Adulting with Jane.

Caruso is currently playing the lead role of Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice the Musical and this year's Theatre World Award Winner for Outstanding New York Debut teaching Jane "How to Go to The Theater."

Adulting with Jane, a new comedic digital series has premiered three episodes on their website: www.AdultingwithJane.com. The episodes will go LIVE on ROKU, Chromecast, Amazon, Vimeo, Apple TV and social media later this year.

Adulting with Jane is a new short DIY Comedy series-- think sitcom meets how-to video with a different expert/influencer appearing in each episode to teach Jane how to adult.

"Jane Learns How to Sew a Button" or "Jane Learns How to Contact Her Senator"

In addition to being a palatable way to learn new skills, Adulting with Jane will be one of the first narrative series ever to feature shoppable video technology. When you see and like a featured product in the show, you can click on it, buy it on the spot, and easily return to the episode.

The series will launch in partnership with Thrive NYC/National Mental Health First Aid, Project Repat, WIREWAX Interactive Video, The Williamsburg Hotel, Bushwick Grind, Beetlejuice the Musical, and with affiliate partnerships with MasterClass, NerdWallet, Target, Today Tix, and a handful of other for profit and not for profit brands that have a large young adult target demographic. Adulting with Jane's operating company, Intent Entertainment LLC's mission for the show is to partner with brands, people, and products that share an aim to serve the personal development and quality-of-life improvement goals of millennials and Gen-Z ers.

The open ended comedic e-learning series was hatched in the creative mind of Creator/Executive Producer Jenny Paul with the help of Co-Executive Producer Elvin Roytman, Producer Jonathan Paul and Director/Producer Samantha Saltzman.

The cast is led by Ms. Paul as Jane, a 20/30 something with average millennial problems, and a star studded cast of expert/influencers in each season to teach Jane how to "adult."

Ms. Paul is best known for her role in Hulu's 9-11 Drama The Looming Tower, her cameo in Netflix/Marvel's Jessica Jones, and as the lead actress and producing force behind the internationally acclaimed web series, That Reminds Me...

Episodes to follow are "How to Make Soup" with Chef and Culinary Activist Jenny Dorsey and "How to Manage a Panic Attack."

Adulting with Jane is directed by Samantha Saltzman, whose work includes Resident Director of Broadway's Matilda the Musical, Director of the Bryant Park Christmas Tree Lighting Spectacular and of award winning films Idle Worship and Parent Teacher Conference; she has directed hundreds of fantastic performers from Jane Krokowski to Kevin Kline to Kermit the Frog in her many years as a theatrical and tv/film director in NYC.

The supporting cast and creative team is loaded with successful New York City based up-and-comers across the entertainment industry including Ibanda Ruhumbika of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert playing Jane's boyfriend; Bethany Lauren James of The Follower and The Deuce playing Jane's best friend; Casting Director Devin Shacket of House of Cards; Costume Designer Sarah Cogan of Blindspot; Composer Assaf Gleizner of The Office! A Musical Parody and Stephen Sondheim's 70th Birthday Concert; Editor Jake Lemmen of The Post and Ready Player One; Development Consultant and Post-Production Supervisor Taylor Coriell of hit web series, You're the Pest; MTV Music Supervisor Izze Gibson; Sound Designer Joe Barrucco of Jurassic World: The Game; Producer Mindee Aviva of PBS's Lydia's Kitchen and many more.





