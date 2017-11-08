Sony to Re-Shoot Upcoming Kevin Spacey Film; Christopher Plummer Signs On As Replacement

In shocking news, director Ridley Scott, along with producers at Imperative Entertainment's have made plans to remove actor Kevin Spacey from an upcoming film titled, All The Money In The World.

The decision was unanimous among Sony Pictures execs as well as the film's cast and crew, including actors Michelle Pfeiffer and Mark Wahlberg, to re-shoot the scenes. Though Spacey only worked around ten days on the film, his character is central to the plot of the thriller.

Veteran actor Christopher Plummer has been re-cast in the role, replacing Spacey as J Paul Getty. Re-shoots of the film should begin immediately, with the director sticking to plans to release the film on December 22nd.

Earlier this week, CBS decided to cut the actor from its upcoming celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Carol Burnett show.

This news came on the heels of the revelation that Spacey would not be returning to his popular role on the hit Netflix series, House of Cards.

Netflix, the streaming service responsible for the series, released a statement last week saying, "Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

The allegations surrounding the actor began to swirl when Broadway's Anthony Rapprevealed that Spacey made sexual advances toward him when he was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time.

Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups.

Since that revelation, dozens of other professionals have come forward with stories of Spacey allegedly making unwanted advances towards them.





