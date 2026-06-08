CELEBRATING SONNY: A TRIBUTE TO Sonny Rollins will come to SMOKE Jazz Club, Wednesday - Sunday, June 24-28, 2026.

Sonny Rollins, the iconic "Saxophone Colossus," was one of the most influential and distinctive voices in music. Across more than seven decades, his singular sound, boundless creativity, and adventurous spirit inspired generations of musicians.

In this special tribute, acclaimed saxophonist Eric Alexander celebrates Rollins' enduring legacy, leading an exceptional quintet featuring renowned trumpeter Nicholas Payton and a stellar rhythm section of pianist David Kikoski, bassist Alexander Claffy, and drummer Carl Allen.



Since emerging in the early '90s, Alexander has built a substantial discography while frequently collaborating with his one-time teacher, the late Harold Mabern. In addition to leading his own groups, Alexander has worked notably with Pat Martino, Horace Silver, McCoy Tyner, George Coleman, Freddie Cole, and the cooperative sextet One for All.

More on SMOKE Jazz Club Recent Articles Sonny Rollins Tribute Concert Series to Take Place at Smoke Jazz Club 6/8/2026

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