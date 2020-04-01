Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger. The talented songwriter passed away today from virus-related complications. He was 52 years old.

Earlier in the week it was reported that doctors had placed Schlesinger in a medically induced coma and that the musician was breathing with the help of a ventilator after contracting the virus.

Schlesinger's band, Fountains of Wayne was nominated for two GRAMMY AWARDS in 2003 for Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Stacy's Mom".

He received two Tony nominations in 2008 Best Musical and Best Original Score for the musical Cry-Baby. Schlesinger also received a 2013 Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Song for his "Elmo The Musical" theme for Sesame Street, and a 2011 Daytime Emmy nomination for the song "I Wonder" from Sesame Street.

He received a 2012 Emmy Award for Outstanding Music And Lyrics for the song he co-wrote with David Javerbaum for their song "It's Not Just For Gays Anymore", which was performed by Neil Patrick Harris at the opening of the Tony Awards. Schlesinger and Javerbaum also received 2013 Emmy Award for Outstanding Music And Lyrics for their song "If I Had Time", performed by Neil Patrick Harris as the closing number of the 66th Tonys telecast.

Adam was nominated for the 1997 Academy Award for Best Original Song for his infectious titular anthem for the film That Thing You Do!. He received two 2016 Emmy nominations for his work on the CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as a 2017 Emmy nomination. In 2019 he won the 2019 Emmy award for Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics for "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal", and was also nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for the season 4 theme of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

At the time of his passing, Schlesinger was at work on comedian Sara Silverman's forthcoming musical Bedwetter, as well as the upcoming musical adaptation of the television series, The Nanny.

Read reactions from the entertainment community below as they mourn the passing of this talented artist.

This is so heartbreaking. What a talent, what a loss. Sending all the love to his family, loved ones, Bloom and the entire CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND extended family. https://t.co/XPkYGu6HzD - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 1, 2020

Thank you so much Adam Schlesinger for your incredible songs- the best parties will forever be the ones where they play your hits. ?? - Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) April 1, 2020

We will miss you... Adam Schlesinger died of Covid 19 at age 52 today. He was writing the Music for The Nanny Musical. Devasted??? My prayers are for you. May peace be with you... https://t.co/bQ4aMznKk4 - Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) April 1, 2020

Tony-nominee Adam Schlesinger (Cry-Baby) wrote memorable #TonyAwards numbers "It's Not Just for Gays Anymore," "If Life Were More Like Theatre" & "If I Had Time" with David Javerbaum, winning 2 #Emmys for his Tonys work. He has died of Covid19 at age 52. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lHR50hn4rJ - The TONY AWARDS (@TheTonyAwards) April 2, 2020

Obviously this is only some of the amazing work he did, from CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND to "Stacy's Mom". He was prolific. And he gave a lot of wacky musical theatre girls their perfect tour de force with "Screw Loose". Love and condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues ? - Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) April 1, 2020

Two songwriting geniuses on one stage. The great Mike Viola (who dubbed Jonathan Schaech's singin voice in the film) and Adam Schlesinger do a stripped down version of That Thing You Do! https://t.co/qhEjbKA5nl - John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) April 2, 2020

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx - Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

I remember the day all the Oneders, @LivTyler and @tomhanks sat in a room and played about 6 submitted tracks from different bands for That Thing You Do. When we heard Adam Schlesinger's cassette it was instantly clear which track we would need to learn. - Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 2, 2020

Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented. He graciously wrote the theme song to my "KATHY" talk show called "I'll say it" He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday? https://t.co/SpTdcoBIco - Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 1, 2020

I am very sorry to hear the terrible news about Adam Schlesinger. I had the pleasure of working with Adam when he wrote the theme to Crank Yankers. He was a kind and super-talented man who will be missed. Sending love to his family, friends and fans. - Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 1, 2020

Ugh. Heartbreaking to hear about Adam Schlesinger having passed. Such a brilliant songwriter. - Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 1, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You