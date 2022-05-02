Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ariana DeBose and More Hit the Met Gala Red Carpet!

It's the first Monday in May and the stars were out in full force for this year's Met Gala to benefit the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Broadway's best was in attendance this evening with numerous stage stars making appearances including Plaza Suite star, Sarah Jessica Parker, Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, stage and screen star Vanessa Hudgens, Tony-winner Ben Platt, playwright and actor Danai Guira, 'The Gilded Age' star Denee Benton and more! Go inside the evening below!

Co-hosting this year's ball is Tony Award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who attended with his wife, Vanessa Nadal.

For his first Met gala, Lin turned to none other than Tony-winning Hamilton costume designer, Paul Tazewell, to create a look based on this year's theme, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens-businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day-who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in three iconic sites in New York City-The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer, and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures. metmuseum.org