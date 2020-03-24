Social: Broadway Reacts to the Passing of Terrence McNally
Along with the rest of the theatre community, BroadwayWorld is bereft at the passing of legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally.
McNally was a four-time Tony Award winner, and recipient of the 2019 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. His career has spanned six decades, and his plays, musicals, and operas are routinely performed all over the world.
He celebrated his 80th birthday last year (2019) with his 25th Broadway production since 1965, following such highlights as: Anastasia (2017), Mothers and Sons (2014), Master Class (2011, 1995), Ragtime (2009, 1998), The Ritz (2007, 1983, 1975), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (2002), The Full Monty (2000), Love! Valour! Compassion! (1995), Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993), The Rink (1984) and And Things That Go Bump in the Night (1965).
See how the Broadway community is reacting to the passing of this legendary artist.
A huge part of me is gone. But then it's not. Terrence wouldn't like that. He helped to make me who I am as a person. He is the epitome of love and friendship. Only God knows how much I will miss him. ??? pic.twitter.com/qItUOWkEqI- Chita Rivera (@Chita_Rivera) March 24, 2020
This is terrible. My god. https://t.co/rKDlzfnClL- Andy Mientus (@andymientus) March 24, 2020
Heartbreaking. Please, for the love of god. #StayHome #FlattenTheCurve https://t.co/nTQMMl8z9U- Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) March 24, 2020
Bless you, Terrence McNally. ?- Michael Urie (@michaelurie) March 24, 2020
Oh no. This is heartbreaking. Terrence was such a beautiful man. I feel lucky to have crossed paths with him. Sending love and condolences to his beloved @tkirdahy. RIP. https://t.co/upVLGDvZJh- Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) March 24, 2020
I'm just so devastated about this. What an incredible man Terrance was and such a powerful voice in our community. RIP you dear man. Thank you for ALL of your brilliant work and a??i?? https://t.co/cpgHAdcjt6- Lindsay Mendez (@LindsayMendez) March 24, 2020
Just gutted to read that Terrence McNally has died from virus-related issues. A great playwright and a lovely man. https://t.co/TO8WvYcc0Z- Howard Sherman (@HESherman) March 24, 2020
My God this one hurts. A modern playwright legend gone from complications due to Coronavirus. Thank you #terrancemcnally for you brilliance you left behind. You will be missed? https://t.co/SmyY0vhBxC- Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 24, 2020
RIP #TerrenceMcNally, who died today from #coronavirus complications. His was a vital voice in American theatre, especially effective at lifting up and amplifying the American LGBTQ experience. My thoughts are with his husband and their loved ones. Take good care, all.- Anthony Rapp @? (@albinokid) March 24, 2020
No words.- Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) March 24, 2020
? https://t.co/A54ED1k7AN
Terribly sad. Sending lots of love to Tom, his family and the entire Theatre community. ? https://t.co/oPWLh8jPMK- Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) March 24, 2020
I am devastated hear about Mr McNally. A true legend. A true gentleman. I am so grateful my path crossed with him for a period of time. - Playwright Terrence McNally, Tony-Winning Playwright, Dies of Coronavirus - Variety https://t.co/4rHFYweYsy- Ramin Karimloo (@raminkarimloo) March 24, 2020
My heart goes out to McNally's longtime husband, @tkirdahy, today, and to everyone who was touched by McNally's work, which includes so, so many of us. What a life and what a career McNally had, and what a legacy he has left.- Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) March 24, 2020
Horrible news. Horrible. https://t.co/8GChJNYTSh- Jennifer Tepper (@jenashtep) March 24, 2020
Oh no. Oh noooo! ? https://t.co/UKON704byp- Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) March 24, 2020
This is an absolutely brutal loss amongst an already outrageously difficult time.- Alex Boniello (@AlexBoniello) March 24, 2020
Many of my followers are younger theater fans.
I sincerely encourage all of you to read one of his plays this evening. https://t.co/npWA0Jk6ps
Terrence was a symbol of strength, wisdom, courage, empathy, and most of all, love. Your smile and quick wit were sure to brighten up any room. We will miss your light. a??i??
A post shared by Derek Klena (@derek_klena) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:15pm PDT
Devastated to hear this. One of the great joys of my professional life was getting to work with Terrence on Catch Me If You Can. I was constantly inspired by his amazing work which included pages of new dialogue on a preview day, flowing as if there was an unending well he was drawing from. One page better than the next. And I was so grateful for his gloriously supportive spirit. And I'm even more grateful to have gotten to know he and his dear husband Tom. We have lost a true legend of the American Theatre. Please watch his Documentary Every Act Of Life Sending condolences and love to his family in this difficult time ?a??i???
A post shared by A A R O N T V E I T (@aarontveit) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT
A gut-wrenching, body blow personally and for the world. Terrence McNally. My dear friend, colleague, the giver to me of my Broadway debut, the writer of words so profound and funny and piercing and tender for all the world. You will live forever in my own heart and memory, and in your peerless work. I'll miss you. Please take this virus seriously. "Well. That's that."
A post shared by Alexandra Silber (@alsilbs) on Mar 24, 2020 at 12:13pm PDT
... sometimes the brightest lights get so bright they outgrow this world of mere mortals... their humor, kindness, love, and spirit - amaze and astound this world in ways no one else ever has. He was brilliant. Thank you Terrence for your incredible life. We love you.
A post shared by Christy Altomare (@christyaltomare) on Mar 24, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT
