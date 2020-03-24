Social: Broadway Reacts to the Passing of Terrence McNally

Along with the rest of the theatre community, BroadwayWorld is bereft at the passing of legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally.

McNally was a four-time Tony Award winner, and recipient of the 2019 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. His career has spanned six decades, and his plays, musicals, and operas are routinely performed all over the world.

He celebrated his 80th birthday last year (2019) with his 25th Broadway production since 1965, following such highlights as: Anastasia (2017), Mothers and Sons (2014), Master Class (2011, 1995), Ragtime (2009, 1998), The Ritz (2007, 1983, 1975), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (2002), The Full Monty (2000), Love! Valour! Compassion! (1995), Kiss of the Spider Woman (1993), The Rink (1984) and And Things That Go Bump in the Night (1965).

See how the Broadway community is reacting to the passing of this legendary artist.

A huge part of me is gone. But then it's not. Terrence wouldn't like that. He helped to make me who I am as a person. He is the epitome of love and friendship. Only God knows how much I will miss him. ??? pic.twitter.com/qItUOWkEqI - Chita Rivera (@Chita_Rivera) March 24, 2020

Oh no. This is heartbreaking. Terrence was such a beautiful man. I feel lucky to have crossed paths with him. Sending love and condolences to his beloved @tkirdahy. RIP. https://t.co/upVLGDvZJh - Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) March 24, 2020

I'm just so devastated about this. What an incredible man Terrance was and such a powerful voice in our community. RIP you dear man. Thank you for ALL of your brilliant work and a??i?? https://t.co/cpgHAdcjt6 - Lindsay Mendez (@LindsayMendez) March 24, 2020

My God this one hurts. A modern playwright legend gone from complications due to Coronavirus. Thank you #terrancemcnally for you brilliance you left behind. You will be missed? https://t.co/SmyY0vhBxC - Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 24, 2020

RIP #TerrenceMcNally, who died today from #coronavirus complications. His was a vital voice in American theatre, especially effective at lifting up and amplifying the American LGBTQ experience. My thoughts are with his husband and their loved ones. Take good care, all. - Anthony Rapp @? (@albinokid) March 24, 2020

Terribly sad. Sending lots of love to Tom, his family and the entire Theatre community. ? https://t.co/oPWLh8jPMK - Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) March 24, 2020

I am devastated hear about Mr McNally. A true legend. A true gentleman. I am so grateful my path crossed with him for a period of time. - Playwright Terrence McNally, Tony-Winning Playwright, Dies of Coronavirus - Variety https://t.co/4rHFYweYsy - Ramin Karimloo (@raminkarimloo) March 24, 2020

My heart goes out to McNally's longtime husband, @tkirdahy, today, and to everyone who was touched by McNally's work, which includes so, so many of us. What a life and what a career McNally had, and what a legacy he has left. - Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) March 24, 2020

This is an absolutely brutal loss amongst an already outrageously difficult time.



Many of my followers are younger theater fans.



I sincerely encourage all of you to read one of his plays this evening. https://t.co/npWA0Jk6ps - Alex Boniello (@AlexBoniello) March 24, 2020





