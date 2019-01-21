Snowfall Over Sydney! FROZEN To Get Australian Premiere In July 2020

A blizzard is about to hit Australia! Disney Theatrical's Broadway hit musical Frozen will have its premiere Australian season in Sydney July 2020.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award® winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said "Frozen is one of the most highly acclaimed and sought after musicals currently in production. It is a global cultural sensation, and we are thrilled to have secured the musical adaptation for Sydney. It's yet another example of this Government's commitment to building a world-class calendar of events for NSW."

President & Producer, Disney Theatrical Productions, Thomas Schumacher said " The moment the lights came up following a 2013 screening of Frozen, I phoned my colleagues at Disney Animation to ask 'when do we bring it Broadway?' It was immediately clear that this story of these two loving sisters would sing onstage. This creative team has created a glorious production and I'm delighted that Australia will be its first international destination."

