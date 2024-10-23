Small Boat Productions to Present Jazz Night with Arin Edelstein

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Small Boat Productions and dozens of New York's brightest upcoming artists with a night of live jazz at East Village venue Heaven Can Wait, October 28th at 7PM!

Tickets are available for purchase now. Performing jazz standards throughout the evening is a live band led by Arin Edelstein, with Carter Broad on the bass and Oscar Javier Alexander on the drums. Vocalists include Mikayla Cohen, Milena Makse, and India Beer.

2-1 tickets and discounted tickets are now available for purchase.

Small Boat Productions is a Brooklyn-based indie theater company founded in the spring of 2024 by actor Ben Natan. Artist-led, artist-forward production company Small Boat focuses on career and work development for early career theatermakers.

Natan hopes these celebrations will continue to build a vibrant downtown theater community among New York City's upcoming artists.

"Our last Jazz Night was a smash success with over 100 people coming out to celebrate Small Boat, but more importantly celebrate each other. The vitality of our scene relies on all of us showing up and showing out for one another. Small Boat is committing to fostering a diverse, supportive culture with these artist socials. The joy of these nights is just as much seeing old friends as it is making new ones."

Small Boat is producing Mattew Antoci and Meaghan Robichaud's MEOW!, which will debut in Exponential Fest this January.

Ticket revenue from Small Boat Productions' Jazz Night with Arin Edelstein will go towards covering production costs for MEOW!