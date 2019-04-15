Sketch Comedy Podcast TED AND MICHAEL READ SKETCHES INTO MICROPHONES Holds Premiere Party

The new sketch comedy podcast "Ted and Michael Read Sketches Into Microphones" held a premiere party this past Saturday (April 13th) at Offside Tavern on West 14th street. Ted O'Gorman, Michael Paul Smith, and producer Gillian Pensavalle, introduced some finished sketches, which were played for their invited audience, and then called up some additional cast members to perform another sketch live. Ted and Michael made sure to video chat with LA-based cast member Mike O'Gorman as well.

"Ted and Michael Read Sketches Into Microphones" debuts this Wednesday, April 17th. It can be found everywhere you get your podcasts, at www.tedandmichael.com, and on Twitter: @tedandmichael.





