Singnasium Announces Summer Online Classes
From cabaret to country, the most popular musical genres and styles are all on the roster and on-line this summer at Singnasium, featuring a top-notch, award-winning line-up of highly accomplished New York teaching artists. Dedicated to providing a safe, non-judgmental place for artists and singers, of all levels, to fully explore their creative selves, Singnasium has moved its summer curriculum completely online to offer a diverse selection of virtual classes covering musical theater, cabaret, country, jazz, and rock, as well as musicianship, vocal training, arranging, and self taping- a true one-stop musical shopping experience. A full list of classes, which begin June 15, and teaching artists' bios may be found at www.singnasium.org
"We are taking this opportunity to expand our footprint from New York City to the whole country and even internationally, " said Singnasium's Artistic Director Lennie Watts. "And we have reached out to provide some of the best teaching artists in NYC and beyond. Now more than ever, being creative, and more specifically, singing is important. It helps with stress and breathing, and all around good feelings," said Watts, who founded the non-profit organization in 2018.
The Singnasium family of teaching artists represents some of the best in their respective fields. Grammy Award-winning songwriterJulie Gold (From a Distance); Tony Award nominee Sharon McNight (Starmites); and multi award-winning Broadway, recording and cabaret star Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard, Mama Mia, And The World Goes 'Round) offer new classes, joining current Singnasium teaching artists Gabrielle Stravelli, Kristine Zbornik, Brad Simmons, Michael Holland, Carmen Cancél, Ted Stafford and Lennie Watts. Also joining with new offerings this summer are Joshua Zecher-Ross, Lisa Asher, and Ashton Corey. More information is available at Singnasium.org.
Singnasium will also be holding a monthly online open mic, "Singapalooza". Details will be announced shortly.
