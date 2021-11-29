Simona Smirnova Presents BIRD LANGUAGE At Chelsea Table + Stage

Simona Smirnova presents Bird Language on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 7pm at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W. 26th Street, NYC. Tickets begin at $32 and can be purchased online at chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com.

Bird Language is a mesmerizing evening of music inspired by nature. Enjoy drinks, dining, and elegant ambiance with Simona's genre-bending blend of Baltic folklore, jazz, and pop. Featuring ethereal Lithuanian ethnic biter (kankl?-s), breathtaking vocals, and mimicked bird sounds, Simona's original compositions are joined by virtuosic jazz improvisations from her bandmates: Caili O'Doherty on piano, M. Ch. on drums, Maksim Perepelica on upright bass, and New York rising saxophone star Berta Moreno. Bird Language is the perfect fusion of the theatrical, musical, and aesthetic.

Simona Smirnova is a Lithuanian-born jazz vocalist, composer and kankl?-s player based in New York City. She is an ambassador of Baltic folklore in the United States, while presenting a unique ethnic instrument through modern styles and a highly entertaining act called "Bird Language". Simona is a fixture in the New York live scene with her quartet when she's not touring the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Smirnova's genre-bending style has a unique theatrical flavor and uncanny vocal improvisation techniques. She deftly implements chamber music, Lithuanian zither - kankl?-s and folkloric chants into foundations of jazz and rock. Smirnova's latest album, Joan of Arc, for String Quartet, is an original composition written as a soundtrack for the classic Carl Dreyer silent film The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928). The album is a cinematic landscape of chamber pop, jazz and folklore. Simona's third album "Bird Language" will be released in early April of 2022.

Classically trained on Lithuanian zither - kankl?-s, Smirnova earned her BA in jazz vocals at the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theater. Shortly after receiving the European Touring Scholarship, she moved to the United States to study at Berklee College of Music where she earned a degree in Contemporary Composition and Production. Simona is a full-time musician and composer and an active member of New York City's cultural life, she is a composer member of New York Composer Circle and a voting member of The Grammy Recording Academy.