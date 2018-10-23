Signature's THOM PAIN (BASED ON NOTHING), Starring Michael C. Hall, Begins Performances Tonight

Oct. 23, 2018  

Signature Theatre's production of Thom Pain (based on nothing), by Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Will Eno and directed by Obie Award-winner Oliver Butler, begins performances tonight. Michael C. Hall("Dexter," "Six Feet Under," The Realistic Joneses) plays the title role of Thom Pain.

Thom Pain (based on nothing) runs through November 25, 2018 with a Sunday, November 11 opening night on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). All tickets for the initial run of the production are $35 as part of the Signature Ticket Initiative: A Generation of Access. To purchase tickets for all Signature Productions, call Ticket Services at 212-244-7529 (Tues. - Sun., 11am - 6pm) or visit www.SignatureTheatre.org.

This surreal and very real one-man show follows Thom Pain as he desperately, and hilariously, tries to save his own life...or at least make it into something worth dying for.

The creative team includes Amy Rubin (Scenic Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Jen Schriever (Lighting Design), Lee Kinney (Sound Design). Charles M. Turner III is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

