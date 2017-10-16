Show Tunes with Cher: The Queen of Reinvention Does Broadway!

Oct. 16, 2017  

It has been reported that music legend Cher is currently in the UK lending her vocal talents to the upcoming MAMMA MIA! film sequel HERE WE GO AGAIN.

This exciting news, paired with the revelation that the Queen herself will become the subject of her own big Broadway spectacle, has sent a signal to musical theatre fans everywhere that Cher will be a regular visitor to our shores in the coming years.

Despite the fact that the star has yet to make her big Broadway debut, the singer is no stranger to the occasional show tune, taking some time out in her storied career to belt out songs of the stage.

Whether she's visiting the Tonys, crooning standards, or sharing the stage with some of Broadway's most notable legends, Cher has proven over the years that she is more than ready for her musical theatre takeover. And if that wasn't enough to convince you, have you seen her costumes?

While we wait for the legend to hit the Main Stem. let's take a look back at Cher's most fabulous Broadway-adjacent performances.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


