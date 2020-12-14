Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Joshua Henry and More to be Featured in DGF Virtual Benefit

Dramatists Guild Foundation will gather award-winning dramatists and actors for a virtual benefit to support the playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists who get the story started, held Monday, December 21, at 7:00pm on DGF's website. The event is free to the public, with donations accepted to support DGF's Emergency Grants program, which has distributed more than $1 million in immediate financial relief to dramatists this year.

"Write in the Dark," DGF's first virtual benefit, will shine the spotlight on how, in unprecedented times like our world is facing, writers have captured cultural and societal shifts in words and song. Writers are a vital time capsule of movements, not just moments. The evening will feature performances by Award-winning stars of stage and screen, including Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Joshua Henry, Michael R. Jackson, Sarah Jones, Nathan Lane, Tamika Lawrence, Caissie Levy, Melissa Li, Jim Parsons, Eliseo Romȧn, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Kit Yan, and more, along with appearances by Heidi Schreck, DGF President Andrew Lippa, DGF Board Members Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Stephen Sondheim.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit DGF's Emergency Grants program. During the Covid-19 theatrical shutdown, DGF has distributed more than four times the financial relief to writers than they have in past years, due to the immediate and urgent need. Dramatists use this support to pay for vital life expenses, including rent, utility bills, groceries, medical expenses, and more.

"Write in the Dark" is presented by C. Graham Berwind, III, Director of Spring Point Partners.

To donate to "Write in the Dark" and support theater writers through the Emergency Grants program, visit https://give.classy.org/Writeinthedark.